Liverpool Blows A 3-0 Lead With 11 Minutes Left, Kills Premier League Title Hopes In The Worst Way Possible

In the worst collapse of the English Premier League season, Liverpool blew a 3-0 lead with 11 minutes left and drew Crystal Palace 3-3 on Monday in London.

Liverpool came into the game tied with Manchester City on points with two matches to play. Since City owned the goal differential tiebreaker, Liverpool kept trying to score goals after they went up 3-0.

That aggressiveness ended up burning them, as Palace scored three times after the 79th minute to earn a draw.

Damian Delaney scored in the 79th minute off a deflection to make it 3-1:

Dwight Gayle made it 3-2 in the 81st minute:

Gayle equalised in the 88th minute, and the Liverpool lead was gone:

Liverpool can still win the title, but everything has to fall into place. City has to lose one of their final two games (against lesser opponents Aston Villa and West Ham), and Liverpool has to win their final game against Newcastle.

But they did some serious damage by not seeing this one out.

Manager Brendan Rogers conceded the title race in his post-match interview, and Luis Suarez was left in tears:

