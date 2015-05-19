US

This app is going to make caring for ageing parents a whole lot less stressful

Jason Gaines, Associated Press

A new app has capitalised on recent advances in low-cost sensors and wireless networks to provide top-notch care for seniors while respecting their independence at home. 

Lively tracks activities onto a computer or smartphone to make sure a person’s routine follows normal patterns and can alert children or family members to sudden changes that could be dangerous. 

