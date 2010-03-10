Cisco's Epic Announcement That Will "Change The Internet Forever"





Last month, Cisco told the world to get ready for a major announcement that would “forever change the Internet and its impact on consumers, businesses and governments.”Well, the wait is finally over and Cisco’s major news is finally out: a new large-scale core router, the CRS-3, capable of handling 322 Tbps.

Cisco says this router is 12X as fast as the nearest competition.

Here are our notes from Cisco’s announcement (anything not in quotes is a paraphrase):

11:03 – Suraj Shetty gets on the screen, he’s here with John Chambers.

11:04 – Suraj says this is the beginning of a new Internet era.

11:04 – Now John Chambers is talking. He’s talking about some of Cisco’s old innovations were seen as overkill, as providing too much bandwidth and power. He’s using lots of product jargon.

11:06 – He’s talking about how Cisco provides great video networking and all-in-one data/voice/video.

11:07 – The announcement is about a new collaboration around video and three new market opportunities. Here’s the current slide:

11:08 – He says Cisco is moving from being a plumber to being a business partner. Here’s the current slide…

11:09 – The new product is the CRS3, which can handle over a billion videos at one time. John says, “video is the killer app”

11:10 – Here’s a slide titled “Evolution of the Internet.”

11:12 – John asks Keith Cambron, CEO of AT&T labs if video is as huge a part of the Internet as Cisco thinks it is. Keith says yes. Here’s Keith, clearly reading from notes:

11:14, Suraj takes the line again. He says the original design of hte Internet won’t work today. He says for video to work, people need to revamp how data centres are connected. He talks about how the “IP Core” needs to be improved. Here’s an illustration of his point in two slides:

11:18, Pankaj Patel, SVP of SPG takes the line. He introduces the big whopping new product, the CRS-3, which delivers 322 Terabytes per second. Pankaj says that’s more than 12x of what Cisco’s nearest competitor can deliver.

11:21 – Heh. Here’s what you could do with 322 Tbps. (For starters Every person in China can make a video call simultaneously.)

11:23 – John and Pankaj keep talking about how when Cisco launched CRS-1 no one thought so much capacity would be needed and that Cisco would sell maybe a dozen systems.

11:25 – Now they’re talking about cloud services and virtualization. Pankaj is talking about how AT&T could support a business customer using CRS-3 and related services. Here’s the braggy slide:

11:29 — Pankaj and company turn back to AT&T Labs CEO Keith Cambron and ask him if this something he’d like. Shocker: he says yes. “We’re already seeing routes where 40 GB is not a enough.”

11:32 — He goes on to say that a trial with the CRS-3 has worked out very well. “These are all very important steps for both of us.”

11:33 — Now John takes the line. He wants to tell us how this is going to change the next-generation Internet. Here’s the slide:

11:34 — John says business is growing so fast its hard to keep headcount up to snuff.

11:36 — Here are the “key takeaways.”

11:37 — Cisco is touting itself as a partner to service providers, not just their plumber.

11:37 — Time for questions and answers. Question: Why doesn’t Cisco just get into being an Internet Service Provider.

11:38 — John says we don’t have interest in consumer devices. (Though he starts talking about how students are using Cisco’s digital videocamera for consumers, the Flip).

11:40 — How will this new access change life for the consumer? The ability to share sporting events with every device in the household, says John. Keith (from AT&T Labs) says it helps mobile technology like GSM. “It really allows us to connect users around the world using a single network design, which is extremely important for scaling.” Our capability to provide video regardless of access is important, especially as the sizes of screens grow.

11:42 — Question: how much did all this cost? Answer: Cisco’s investment in CRS-3 was $1.6 billion.

11:43 — Is the end of CRS-1? Pankaj says “absolutely not. I expect CRS-1 to live on for a long time. We find that the platforms find a different place in the network.”

11:46 — Is CRS-3 open architecture?

11:47 — John says interoperability is important to us. “We will of course be open architecture.”

11:50 — Was this part of John’s master plan? John says, in so many glowing words, yes.

11:52 — How does this impact Google’s plan to bring 1GB to every home? “We love anybody who adds loads to networks.” But he says Cisco is better at building a long term relationship with its clients. John says the competitors he’s really worried about are the onees in China.

11:58 — Lots of talk about how the culture of Cisco brought about this announcement.

11:59 — For example, John says, “Command & control, even though I loved it, it’s dead.”

12:00 — They get back to talking about how this will change things. Keith gets to go first in answering because he’s a customer. He says, in turn, that it is our customers that drive the needs we bring to you (as in Cisco).

12:02 — Pankaj says there will be tremendous growth of over 5X in IP traffic by 2013. There will be 6500% traffic growth in mobile over the next 3 years. 90% of traffic will be video, he says. All of this growth, he says, points us to tremendous scale required. This he says, is CRS-3’s value prop. (Plus the service intelligence that lets you provide bandwidth for all these services — IP traffic, mobile traffic, video traffic — in one.)

12:03 — John says he doesn’t know what the loads will be 3 or 4 years from now, but says he’s expecting the extreme. He says what’s needed will be flexibility. He says if Cisco didn’t come up with this kind of innovation, it would become the “constricting factor” on the Internet. He describes that as the thing he doesn’t want.

12:07 — Ok, that’s it.

