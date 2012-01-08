PAINLESS! Mitt Romney Sails Through First GOP Debate Of 2012

Welcome to the first GOP presidential debate of 2012.



The candidates will be debating live from New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s primary there and its likely voters can expect some fireworks.

After a strong showing in the Iowa caucuses Rick Santorum has experienced a slight bump in the New Hampshire polls, though not nearly enough to seriously threaten Mitt Romney’s double digit lead.

Ron Paul, meanwhile, continues to poll in second place, 20 pts behind Romney but 10 pts ahead of Gingrich, Santorum and Jon Huntsman, who skipped Iowa to focus on New Hampshire. Rick Perry is barely registering at one per cent.

All eyes are likely to be on Newt Gingrich tonight. Gingrich is the strongest debater in the field and his brutal concession speech in Iowa made clear he intends to go straight for Romney’s jugular.

