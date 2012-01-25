LIVEBLOG: Obama Delivers His Third State Of The Union

Obama is about to deliver his third State of The Union address.



It’s an election year, so the expectations are pretty low on substance. Expect soaring cliches, a few wedge issues, and a electioneering. We may get a preview of the type of campaign Obama plans to run.

Obama is delivering this exactly 1000 days since the Senate has approved a budget, which has meant a series of continuing resolutions and a crisis mode whenever the money is running out.

We’ll be live-blogging it here.

