Arianna Huffington Says HuffPo Is Not For Sale; AOL Exec Says Company Will Hire 'Hundreds' More Journalists Next Year

Arianna Huffington said The Huffington Post is not for sale during an Internet Week panel today, squelching rumours that she is in talks to sell the website to Yahoo.



Yahoo Media VP James Pitaro, who was also on the panel, declined to comment on the rumours, but said:

“We have a fantastic relationship with Huffington Post. We’re always looking at different opportunities with HuffPo. We’re very close with these guys.”

The event, which was called “The Future of Media,” and which was hosted by the website I Want Media at NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, also featured Dan Abrams (Mediaite/NBC News), Josh Cohen (Google News), David Eun (AOL Media president), Jonathan Geller (aka Boy Genius) and Cindi Leive (Glamour editor in chief).

Another highlight: AOL’s Eun said that the company is on track to become the largest single hire-er of journalists in world, largely thanks to the expansion of Patch. AOL will hire “hundreds” more journalists next year.

“AOL is a start-around,” he said. “That shadow of what it once was still looms very large. We look at ourselves as a multi-billion dollar startup and we want to be the world’s largest producer of high quality content.”

1:07 – On traditional media outlets transitioning to digital. What are you doing right at Glamour, Cindy Leive?

1:10 – At first, she thought: I need to take my trusted print people and really put them in charge of this thing. We did that for years and lived witih really low traffic numbers … So: We brought in a Web native team and secondly we just started thinking in a very different way about what the brand should be about. We went very rapidly up to 3 million uniques a month.

1:12 – No 3,000 or 4,000-word articles on Glamour’s site!

1:13 – Arianna has never thought of doing a print venture. They’re hiring more reporters. We call ourselves an internet newspaper. College, style, entertainment sections drive a lot of traffic. Only a quarter of HuffPo’s traffic now comes from politics now. “It’s a very different universe than when we launched.” Two and a half million comments a month on HuffPo.

1:14 – “We’ve moved a long way from” being the counterpart to Drudge. Have moved away from left vs. right. “If you look at the BP oil spill right now, there no left wing or right wing answer. “Looking at everything through left and right wing criticism makes it very hard ot understand what’s happening.”

1:15 – Patrick just cited Henry Blodget’s recent analysis of HuffPo, which predicted the site’s on its way to $100 million. But Arianna says: “I don’t do predictions. I live day by day … We’re constantly looking at ways to increase our traffic, but I can’t give a prediction of where we’ll be at the end of the year. If you become obsessed with only traffic, then you lose your DNA.”

1:18 – Arianna: The easiest way [to get traffic] is to do lowest common denominator traffic, and we do some of them. The who’s sleeping with who stories, Hollywood stories, Sandra Bullock, etc.

1:20 – Abrams: Traffic is very important to us, but we’re in a position where how we get that traffic is significant. The stories linked to the most are the ones where we have a unique take or are first ones to break the story or there was a creative or unique way we did it. The lowest common denominator isn’t translating into traffic. Quality is good for business.

1:21 – Abrams: It’s so obvious to me that the Internet is the Wild West, still. The fact that HuffPo is five years old and already being talked about as surpassing the New York Times is astonishing!

1:24 – What is AOL now? Eun: AOL is a start-around. That shadow of what it once was still looms very large. We look at ourselves as a multi-billoin dollar startup and we want to be the world’s largest producer of high quality content.

1:26 – Eun talking about Seed. Need to achieve balance between having quality content and volume of content. More than 500 journos in house at AOL plus Seed contributors who “pull together these atoms and make molecules.”

1:29 – Pitaro talking about building up original content at Yahoo, starting with Yahoo! Sports.

1:31 – Yahoo Sports has 40 million unique viewers a month.

1:34 – Associated Content deal gives Yahoo a new start to round out its content.

1:35 – 80% of AOL’s content produced in house. May be the “largest single hire-er of journalists in the world next year,” largely thanks to the expansion of Patch. Will hire “hundreds” more.

1:36 – Pitaro asked about Yahoo/HuffPo merger rumours: We don’t comment on rumours and speculation. We have a fantastic relationship with Huffington Post. We’re always looking at different opportunities with HuffPo. We’re very close with these guys.

1:37 – Arianna was asked: “Is The Huffington Post for sale?” She said “No.”

1:44 – Cohen said Google is not stealing content.

1:46 – Whenever paywalls go up at newspapers like WSJ, “It’s good for us, because more people will come to our site,” said Arianna.

1:47 – More on paywalls: Cohen said they can and do work. “For some people they absolutely do work. WSJ is a good example of that.”

1:51 – Pitaro: My feeling is if you’re going to charge for content, users are going to migrate elsewhere.

1:58 – Talking about advertising…. panel winding down.

1:59 – Audience Q about mobile. Boy Genius says mobile and news will “be the big area here.”

2:00 – Glamour is working on an iPad app, says Leive, citing Wired’s initial success with its own iPad app. “I think the iPad is incredibly exciting for magazines .. This is the very beginning of the tablet era. It’s an incredibly exciting area.” Glamour’s print business has grown as it’s online business has grown.

