Zynga's Earnings Beat Expectations And The Stock Jumps

Jay Yarow
mark pincus woah zynga

Photo: Zynga

Zynga just reported earnings and it’s a beat.EPS came in at $0.06 versus analyst estimates of $0.05. Revenue was $321 million versus expectations of $317.25 million.

The stock shot up 5% in after-hours trading right after the release hit. It has since slipped, and as of now the stock is up 1.32%.

Revenue was up 32% on a year over year basis. EPS was down 45% on a year over year basis.

