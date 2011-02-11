Yahoo Announces Livestand, "A Digital Newsstand"

Yahoo’s Blake Irving

Yahoo just announced a new product called Livestand. It’s basically a digital magazine rack for your iPad, with third-party magazines funelling through Yahoo.Product czar Blake Irving hosted a conference call at noon eastern to make the announcement. Yahoo mobile VP Irv Henderson joined him.



We listened in and took notes during the call.

LIVE NOTES:

12:04 – They are announcing something called “Livestand.”

12:05 – Blake is going through Yahoo’s goals. To engage and delight…be where the consumer goes…delivering personal meaning through science and data…fostering real social relationships on the Web.

12:07 – Now Blake is talking about innovating with the help of developers. He says that’s a big part of Livestand. (We still don’t know what Livestand is.)

12:08 – Why do tech execs making product announcements always have to get into the weeds on product philosophy and company direction? It doesn’t feel like that’s something Steve Jobs does. Maybe he does, bt just really well.

12:10 – Blake says Yahoo serves 13 million personalised Yahoo homepages every day.

12:12 – We’re looking at a slide that says…”If Life is so digital…Why aren’t our publications?”

12:12 – It sounds like Yahoo is announcing a new media format. Just guessing though.

12:13 – It sounds like Yahoo is announcing a Flipboard-like app for tablets.

12:15 – Blake says small publishers are having a hard time on tablets because they can’t monetise, reach their audiences, or make their apps much more than just PDFs.

12:17 – OK THE NEWS: Yahoo! Inc. today announced Livestand from Yahoo!, a digital newsstand that continually offers new content to consumers, based on their interests. Launching first for tablets, Livestand from Yahoo! will enable publishers and advertisers to seamlessly distribute content across tablets and mobile phones in an experience that is elegant and personalised to the individual.

12:20 – Blake is singing the praises of tablets. “You don’t curl-up with your PC. Brands can finally match the intimacy that magazines brought to audiences.”

12:21 – Irv is taking the stage. We’re finally going to get screenshots. Yay!

12:23 – Irv says, “don’t think of this as an app, think of this as a platform.”

12:25 – Here’s what Yahoo Finance will look like:

12:25 – Irv is showing off what Surfer magazine looks like in the app:

12:26 – This is what the newstand “categories” section looks like, where you’re actually choosing from the publications you’d like to read:

12:28 – Here’s what it looks like when you comment on a story in Livestand:

12:28 – Here’s what it looks like when you move from one publication to another:

12:29 – There’s some Yahoo Answers and Yahoo Mail integration:

12:31 – Yahoo is starting mostly with its own content. Surfer magazine is one partner. It will be launched in the first half of this year.

12:32 – Yahoo is planning to allow publishers to charge via subscriptions.

12:34 – Is this a replacement for the Yahoo home page? Says Irv, “We see this as the next generation of Yahoo. Expect to see the fullforce of Yahoo behind it.”

12:34 – There will be an in-line browser for sharing content.

12:36 – Livestand is working with select partners right now, but “we see a future where two people in a garage can publish a magazine with the tools we enable,” says Irv.

12:37 – Yahoo isn’t disclosing its partners right now.

12:38 – Yahoo really wants to call this a platform, not an application. “This is a platform where we enable all kinds of publications.” He says Yahoo will publish tools for enabling the content.

12:42 – A reporter wants to know if the Web sites sync comments with Livestand comments. Irv says hopefully.

12:43 – Livestand will launch on iOS. They’re looking at Honeycomb. “It definitely comes with the profile we want.”

And that’s a wrap!

