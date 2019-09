LIVE: Yahoo’s Bartz: ‘Things Are Looking Up’

[Ongoing] Asked about the disparity between online media usage and internet ad spending at UBS Media Week, Yahoo (NSDQ: YHOO) CEO Carol Bartz said that the gap was in part because internet advertising had initially over-sold itself: “I think internet advertising oversold itself at the beginning, over-promised preciseness.” That, however, she said was beginning to change. “Things are looking up. We’re seeing marketers engage.”



