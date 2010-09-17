Yahoo Previews Fancy New Products

Photo: AP

Today, Yahoo hosted a “an update on Yahoo!’s product strategy and direction and a preview of the fall product line-up.”It’s called the event “Yahoo! Product Runway.” Chief Product Officer Blake Irving and Chief Technology Officer Raymie Stata talked.



Here’s how Yahoo summed up the news on its blog:

A new Yahoo! Mail experience with even more focus on performance and speed

New Yahoo! Search experiences with rich, immersive results that keep you in the loop on the news and entertainment topics that matter to you the most

Twitter integration on Yahoo! that will allow you to link your accounts so you can view and share updates with friends across both networks

A new Yahoo! app for iPad and other tablets that’s designed to deliver personally relevant news, information, and essentials like weather, commute updates, and more

customised Content Ads with creative formats that leverage an advertiser’s robust content and enable social sharing

New Connected TV partnerships that provide consumers with thousands of video-on-demand content sources, social networks, games, music, shopping, and more — all while watching TV

We took live notes on the event. Anything not in quotes is a paraphrase.

LIVE NOTES:

(Click here for updates.)

1:28, We’re waiting for things to start. So far, there’s just some sweet muzak.

1:31 Still just jammin’. We’ll start in 5.

1:36 OK, make that 6…Yeesh. Here’s what the room looks like:

1:38 Blake Irving is on stage. He’s Yahoo’s product boss guy. He came from Microsoft. Picture:

1:40 Blake says his family was disturbed when he told them he was coming to Yahoo because of the press. He says it’s been better than that. “There’s a whole lot more good than I expected to find.” Strong brand. Data. Big audience. The usual spiel. He makes a joke about the bad press using this image:

1:42 Blake says what made him join Yahoo was the “unbelievable killer technology chops.” He says the relationship between the labs org and the product org also attracted him.

1:44 You know what Blake? Enough talk. Show us. Where are the products?

1:44 He says we’re going to see some things that feel a little bit different over the next year, 3 years, 5 years. He says Yahoo will iterate faster. He says Yahoo has been disparate verticals and it will be more unified now. You will see us transition to being an on-network and off-network player. “We’ll be bringing that destination with you.”

1:46 Blake says that’s the “how.” Here comes about the “what.”

1:47 He says networks are getting faster. Broadband, 3G, 4G, etc. He talks about apps. He talks about “real social relationships.”

1:48 He says individuals are publishers. Wow. Shocking idea – in 2004. Talk about laying a huge red carpet with all this talk. Show us, Blake. Show us!

1:50 Now we’re going to talk about Yahoo’s vision. He pulls up a table of elements to illustrate:

1:52 He starts with “build an ecosystem.” It sounds very vague.

1:53 We’re on to using data to personalise Yahoo for users. He wants to get Yahoo up to 100% user authentication. Yahoo is planning to honour Facebook IDs, Twitter IDs, and more to do that.

1:54 He says Yahoo will do more in mobile – before it does more on the PC. He says a priority will be making sure the experience is different on mobile than it is PC and different on tablets than it is on mobile.

1:55 Next: “Owning real social relationships on the Web.” Social is just starting, he says. One problem is that on Facebook you can’t be yourself because you act different around different friends. Yahoo will help people organise those groups. Here’s the cute elemental illustration:

1:57 Fifth: Yahoo will “engage and delight.” Fast email. Easy to use. Best in class news, entertainment, messaging, etc.

1:59 Blake finally says we’re going to see some products.

1:59 A new Yahoo Mail. Faster easier safer. Up to 2x faster. Inline IM, inline SMS, folders, unlimited storage. There’s a “what’s new page” where you’ll see emails, IMs, and tweets. Photo:

2:01 Blake is showing off a new “visually appealing” search results page. The top search result wiill allow you to “act on any information you’ve got.” See the top search result here:

2:02 Now Blake is showing off what a Yahoo homepage will look like on the iPad:

2:04 Here’s the Yahoo alarm clock for iPad app:

2:04 Blake says in JUNE, we’ll be able to use Twitter to comment on Yahoo pages. In June?!?! Here’s what the Twitter box on Yahoo.com will look like:

2:07 Blake promises Yahoo will iterate faster. He’s introducing Raymie Stata, the CTO. This is Raymie:

2:08 Raymie says a Yahoo engineer figured out one of the digits in pie. Awesome. I’m sure consumers are thrilled Yahoo engineers are so smart.

2:09 Raymie is now talking about his career before and at Yahoo. Not to be rude, but why does he think we care? As Angelina from the Jersey Shore would say, Um, HELLO! This should be all products, all the time.

2:11 He’s talking about “critical feedback loops” – how user-behaviour drives Yahoo’s science. He threw this illustration up:

2:13 Wow is this guy using a lot of big words that don’t mean anything to me. Yeesh.

2:14 OK, now we’re talking about “global news” and Yahoo’s “ability to explore personalisation at a much deeper level.” He’s talking about content modules. A sports module might be big if it’s shown to a sports fan. For a more casual user it might be smaller.

2:15 Raymie says Yahoo licenses this technology to partners. Here’s AT&T’s homepage:

2:16 Yahoo will also do this for Starbucks’s big wi-fi network.

2:18 Now Raymie says Yahoo is applying lots of science to reducing spam.

2:18 Raymie says he wants to go “one level deeper.” Uh oh.

2:19 Yahoo is working on small, medium, and large-sized data centres around the globe. Again, not sure why he thinks consumers care.

2:20 He says he thinks of Yahoo as a big ship. He says Yahoo’s been swapping out its engines while moving. He says in the near future, you should be expecting to see some of the awesome experiences you saw out here.

2:21 Now it’s time for Q&A.

2:22 A guy asks about the new search results pages – all the new links and such. A Yahoo exec says the point of them is to give users things to click on that will signify their search intent more specifically.

2:24 A guy from ZDNET talks about how he’s been “really critical” of email lately and, basically, asks if Yahoo’s new email product will take any of those thoughts into consideration. Poor Blake Irving takes the mic and tries to answers that weird question without insulting the questioner.

2:28 So someone just asked “What is Yahoo?”

2:28 Wow, Blake gives a doozy of an answer: “Yahoo is a global series of Web experiences across a variety of devices that gives people what they want. In content it connects advertisers to an audience that is global in scope. Yahoo is all about delivering experiences to individuals that make them engage with each other. Folks anchor on are you a search company? A content company? A communications company? We would likee to engage with people on the things that matter most to them.”

2:32 I just bolded that because it was so ridiculous.

2:34 A reporter asks: Does Yahoo have metrics it’s trying to reach? Yes, it does, Blake answers. Oh!

2:35 A reporter asks if Yahoo is taking a back seat to Facebook and Twitter, integrating with them. Blake says no, we’re just recognising that’s where the users are. Smart.

2:37 Yahoo just updated its blog to announce some of the upcoming products mentioned today:

Some of the updates you can expect to see this fall include:

A new Yahoo! Mail experience with even more focus on performance and speed

New Yahoo! Search experiences with rich, immersive results that keep you in the loop on the news and entertainment topics that matter to you the most

Twitter integration on Yahoo! that will allow you to link your accounts so you can view and share updates with friends across both networks

A new Yahoo! app for iPad and other tablets that’s designed to deliver personally relevant news, information, and essentials like weather, commute updates, and more

customised Content Ads with creative formats that leverage an advertiser’s robust content and enable social sharing

New Connected TV partnerships that provide consumers with thousands of video-on-demand content sources, social networks, games, music, shopping, and more — all while watching TV

2:38 Blake says mobile carriers look favourably to Yahoo because it doesn’t own an OS. He’s talking up Yahoo’s presence on feature phones as well as smart phones.

2:40 You can import Facebook contacts into Yahoo Mail.

2:41 A reporter asks what were Blake’s misconceptions about Yahoo prior to joining. He says he wasn’t sure about the tech aspects. “It became apparent to me that this is an amazing technology company in the media business.” He says he didn’t know Yahoo wasn’t on a single horizontal platform. It was broken into vertical stakes.

2:45 The final question is about whether Microsoft will give Yahoo Mail a spot on the Windows phone because the companies are search partners. The answer is no. Blake says Yahoo needs to make the best in class product.

2:46 That’s it!

(Click here for updates.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.