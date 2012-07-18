Yahoo Beats Earnings Estimates Just As Marissa Mayer Joins As CEO

Yahoo’s second-quarter earnings are out!



It looks like Yahoo delivered a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

We have a full live blog of the earnings call below. But first, the scorecard:

Yahoo posted EPS of $0.27, with $1.22 billion in revenue. Estimates were $1.1 billion and EPS of $0.23.

Revenue minus traffic acquisition costs was $1.08 billion, compared to $1.10 billion estimates.

Display revenue was $535 million million, up 2 per cent year-over-year.

$461 million of that came from search revenue, down 1 per cent year-over-year.

All eyes are now on Yahoo after it announced that former top Googler Marissa Mayer will be the company’s new CEO, replacing interim CEO Ross Levinsohn.

She won’t be on the earnings call today, according to Bloomberg, but you can bet they will be bringing it up.

Here are the estimates from Wall Street analysts:

Here’s our coverage of the conference call:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.