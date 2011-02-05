The White House Still Refuses To Take Sides On Egypt

UPDATE: Obama is speaking now and sticking to the same vague terms as Robert Gibbs.



PREVIOUSLY:

White House Secretary Robert Gibbs is talking right now and refuses to speak definitively about Mubarak’s resignation.

Gibbs says this decision remains in the hands of the Egyptian people.

The White House calls on the government to take concrete steps toward change. Gibbs keeps repeating the word “concrete,” saying that the situation will not get worse without “concrete actions toward moving in the path of real change that can lessen instability and can insure that we don’t descend into the chaos that he describes.”

In short, the White House is staying very distant. At least publicly.

A reporter questions him further. “For days you’ve been saying it’s not our decision… so what are you doing?”

Gibbs says he just outlined a series of steps that the government is taking.

