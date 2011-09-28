Webcast (Recorded) Hollywood Meets the Web: The Outlook for Video Branded Entertainment

Watch live streaming video from beet_tv at livestream.comLive from the AOL Studio in New York today, September 27 at 2:00 p.m. EDT, tune-in to the Beet.TV Leadership event, a 90-minute Webcast with top Web personalities, senior media and advertising agency executives for an exploration of the strategies around branded entertainment for the Web.



Topics discussed will include what goes into producing a BE campaign and what elements a brand can buy or take advantage of. We will also talk about new innovations in video that can enhance a branded video program, as well as social components. We will also delve into how these campaigns are measured and share success stories to come up with best practices for agencies and brands to navigate.

This event is presented by AOL Video and will be streamed on Beet.TV via Livestream.

Panelists:

Karen Cahn, VP for Branded Partnerships, AOL

Lloyd Braun, Producer, Co-Owner BermanBraun

Scott Donaton, President-CEO of Ensemble

Yolanda Lam, SVP Digital, MediaVest

Stephanie Sarofian, SVP, Managing Director, Digitas

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

