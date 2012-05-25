The SpaceX Capsule Docks In Outerspace!

If you missed the live stream, check out a photo recap >>
The SpaceX capsule Dragon is set to dock at the International Space Station at 10:02 a.m. You can watch it live courtesy of UStream.
The module’s launch on Tuesday commenced a new era of commercial space flight. Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, said watching the rocket launch was like “winning the Superbowl.”
