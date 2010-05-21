LIVE: Watch The German Bundestag Take A Vote That Will Decide The Fate Of The Free World

According to CNBC, the vote by Germany’s Bundestag to participate in eurotarp will decide the fate of the free world.
You can watch it live (in German) here. (via @faisalislam)
Here’s a still. Note that Angela Merkel has probably had more restful weeks.
If anyone would like to live-translate in our comments, that would be appreciated.
For a little more background, see this post from FT Alphaville, which notes that the vote should pass easily.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.