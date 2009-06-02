LIVE: Watch Microsoft's E3 Press Conference

In about 10 minutes, Microsoft will be giving its keynote at the E3 gaming expo. (Our preview here.) Thanks to Comcast’s (CMCSA) G4TV and Justin.tv, you can watch it live here (or on Justin.tv with chat).



Watch live video from G4TV – LIVE at E3 2009 on Justin.tvHere’s the rest of the Justin.tv E3 streaming schedule. All times Pacific.

June 1st

10:30am – 11:30am: Microsoft Press Conference

2:00pm – 3:30pm: EA Press Conference

5:00pm – 6:15pm: Ubisoft Press Conference

June 2nd

9:00am – 10am: Nintendo Press Conference

9:00am – 10:30am: Donkey Kong Record Attempt #1

10:30am – 12:30pm: Donkey Kong Record Attempt #2

11:00am – 12:30pm: Sony Press Conference

3:00pm – 6:00pm: Donkey Kong Record Attempt #3

6:00pm – 6:30pm: TheFeed’s E3 Nightcap



June 3rd

6:00pm – 6:30pm: TheFeed’s E3 Nightcap

