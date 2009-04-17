Ashton Kutcher Beats CNN To (And Past) 1 Million Twitter Followers

Sometime overnight, Ashton Kutcher and CNN will both likely reach 1 million Twitter followers. Who will get there first? Here’s a live look, thanks to the folks at Chartbeat. (Scroll at the bottom to centre it, or look on their site, where it’s better.)



Update: Ashton Kutcher won. One lucky winner — his millionth follower — will now be featured in the next Sims game. And Kutcher will donate 10,000 mosquito nets to fight malaria.

