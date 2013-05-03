LIVE: Warren Buffett Talking About Women And Work

Legendary investor Warren Buffett, the founder of Berkshire Hathaway, is speaking with Fortune magazine’s Pattie Sellers right now.



He’s answering students talking about women, work and life. The Oracle of Omaha is also expected to Tweet for the first time.

We’ll be updating this post with wisdom from Buffett.

Buffett, who is one of the most successful investors of all time, was asked about what defines success by a student in the audience.

“Success is getting what you want, happiness is wanting what you get,” Buffett responded.

Seller asked him about how he feels about going on Twitter.

“It’s pretty daring, but I’ll try.”

