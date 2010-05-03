Warren Buffett On CNBC

8:59: Interview over. This was not one of his more significant interviews.



8:44: We are definitely on the path towards inflation.

8:41: More talk on replacing Lloyd Blankfein at Goldman. Buffett is still very much against it.

8:35: Seeing a pickup across most businesses. Not where it used to be, but getting better.

8:22: Good question from Kit Bond: How do you distinguish between legitimate hedging derivatives and gambling? Buffett: It’s really though, but it has to be done.

8:19: Talking financial regulation. Nothing huge. Basically Buffett likes the current bill, though doesn’t sound crazy about it.

8:10: Still talking Goldman.

8:05: Becky Quick: Are you just talking your book? Answer: If you put $5 billion in a company, you oughtta feel pretty good about it. Probably had 3 or 4 conversations with Lloyd Blankfein.

8:02: First question: About Goldman. He’s been asked about this a lot, doesn’t have a problem with what Goldman did. There’s always someone on the other side of the transaction. “A bond insurer runs the risk of loss… it shouldn’t make any difference who owns them, who is shorting them, who is hedging them.”

——–

Starting imminently, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is live on Squawk Box. We’ll be covering it live as warranted. Refresh for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.