Update: Show’s over. Motorola’s new phone is called the CLIQ. Here’s some more info.



Earlier: Here’s Motorola co-CEO Sanjay Jha introducing the new Motorola Google phone, starting at 1:25 p.m. ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.