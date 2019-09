Thousands of Occupy Wall Street protesters are in Manhattan’s Financial District right now planning to surround the New York Stock Exchange.



Check out the video here. [via OccupyWallStreet.org]

SEE ALSO: Occupy Wall Street’s Early Morning March on the NY Stock Exchange >>



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.