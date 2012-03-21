VIDEO: Bernanke's Lecture To University Students On The Fed And Central Banking

Watch Bernanke’s lecture to college students about the Federal Reserve and the financial crisis below.



This is the first of a four-part lecture series he will deliver to students at George Washington University School of Business, as part of a course entitled, “The Federal Reserve and Its Role in Today’s Economy.”

Today, he talked about the theories behind central banking, the creation of the Fed, and its role in the Great Depression.



