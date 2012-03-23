VIDEO: Bernanke Explains The Housing Bubble And Why The Fed Looks Like It Does Today

Watch below as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke delivers his second lecture on central banking to George Washington University School of Business students.



Last time, he spoke about the origins and missions of the Fed, but this time he’s addressing the development of the Federal Reserve in the wake of World War 2:

We’ll post his lecture materials once they’re available after the presentation.



Streaming video by Ustream

MORE: Check Out Bernanke’s Massive Presentation On The Origins And Mission Of the Federal Reserve >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.