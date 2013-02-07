DISASTER: The US Loses To Honduras In Its First World Cup Qualifier After An Insane Bicycle-Kick Goal

Photo: AP

The US men’s national soccer team lost the first game of its World Cup qualifying campaign against Honduras 2-1 in San Pedro Sula.



Honduras is good, but the US was expected to at least get a valuable road draw in this game.

The US scored in the 35th minute through Clint Dempsey, but Juan Garcia of Honduras followed it up five minutes later with a crazy bicycle kick.

Honduras got the go-ahead goal in the 80th after some terrible, terrible defending from Geoff Cameron.

It’s still very early in the 10-game qualifying campaign, but this is about as bad a start as they could have imagined.

San Pedro Sula is the most violent city on Earth, and it was particularly unkind to the US today.



Our live blog of the game is below, and the crazy goal is right here:

