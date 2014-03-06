LIVE! Ukraine Takes An Early 1-0 Lead On The US In A Key Pre-World Cup Game

The U.S. men’s national team is playing Ukraine in an international friendly.

It’s 1-0 Ukraine in the first half after an Andriy Yarmolenko goal in the 12th minute (GIF below).

It’s the last time coach Jurgen Klinsmann will see the U.S.’s European-based players before the pre-World Cup camp opens in a few months.

We’ll be here all afternoon with commentary, GIFs, goal videos, score updates, and more.

The Ukraine goal:

