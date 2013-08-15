US Soccer Stages Crazy Comeback In Sarajevo, Beats Bosnia 4-3 For Historic 12th-Straight Win

The U.S. men’s national team beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-3 in Sarajevo today.

It’s a historic 12th-straight win for the U.S., and it came in comeback fashion.

Bosnia led 2-0 early, and looked to be the better team in the first half.

But in the second half the U.S. came to life, scoring four unanswered goals.

Jozy Altidore had a hat-trick.

Here are GIFs of all seven (!) goals.

The Dzeko goal, which came in the 8th minute:

The second goal:

The first USA goal from Eddie Johnson:

And it tying goal from Jozy Altidore:

The Jozy goal that made it 3-2:

Jozy wasn’t done, adding his third goal of the match for a hat-trick:



And one more by Bosnia-Herzegovina made it 4-3:

