US Soccer Stages Crazy Comeback In Sarajevo, Beats Bosnia 4-3 For Historic 12th-Straight Win

The U.S. men’s national team beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-3 in Sarajevo today.
It’s a historic 12th-straight win for the U.S., and it came in comeback fashion.
Bosnia led 2-0 early, and looked to be the better team in the first half.
But in the second half the U.S. came to life, scoring four unanswered goals.
Jozy Altidore had a hat-trick.
Here are GIFs of all seven (!) goals.
The Dzeko goal, which came in the 8th minute:
The second goal:
The first USA goal from Eddie Johnson:
And it tying goal from Jozy Altidore:
The Jozy goal that made it 3-2:
Jozy wasn’t done, adding his third goal of the match for a hat-trick:
And one more by Bosnia-Herzegovina made it 4-3:
