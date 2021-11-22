Live updates: Mourners gathered across Waukesha to honor the victims of the holiday parade tragedy

- Mourners gathered across Waukesha to honor the victims of the holiday parade tragedy.
- Police identified that a man and four women between 52 and 81 years old were among those killed.
- Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson identified the lone suspect in the incident as Darrell E. Brooks.
“So often, we focus on the perpetrator. So often, we focus on the evil,” Waukesha Mayor Reilly said at an interfaith vigil hosted at Cutler Park in Waukesha, citing a report by WBBM-TV. “And when we do that, we completely miss all the people that are helping.”
“Waukesha Strong is a good way to put it,” Reilly continued. “We rose to the occasion.”
Eyewitnesses at the scene described hearing “a lot of screaming” and seeing “blood everywhere.”
“Last night, the people of Waukesha were gathered to celebrate a season of hope, and togetherness and Thanksgiving,” Biden said. “This morning, Jill and I and the entire Biden family, and I’m sure all of us, pray that same spirit is going to embrace and lift up all the victims of this tragedy, bringing comfort to those recovering from the injuries and wrapping the family of those who died in the support of their community.”
“While we don’t have all the facts and details yet, we know that this morning that five families in Waukesha are facing fresh grief, a life without a loved one,” the president continued.
Thompson said Brooks “intentionally drove his maroon SUV through barricades into a crowd of people celebrating the Waukesha Christmas parade, which resulted in killing five individuals and injuring 48.” Brooks is currently in police custody.
Brooks was involved in another domestic disturbance prior to the deadly incident, but police were unable to respond to the first disturbance because they were responding to the parade, Thompson said, according to a CNN report.
He faces five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and will make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon, local journalist Kristen Barbaresi wrote on Twitter.
Ten children were in the intensive care unit and six in critical condition, Dr. Michael Meyer, the ICU medical director at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, said at a press conference. The other eight were listed in fair condition, and two had been discharged as of Monday afternoon.
“This is unique and truly demonstrates the devastating effects of this on our community,” Meyer said.
Dr. Amy Drendel, the medical director of the hospital’s emergency department and trauma center, said the hospital received its first patient at 5:30 p.m. local time on Sunday and its last patient around midnight. She said patients had sustained “different levels of injuries” with “some conscious” and “some not conscious.”
“Sadly like many communities, our region has experienced mass casualty events in the past, but none in the recent history involving such a large number of children,” Drendel said.
Dr. Michael Gutzeit, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said the injuries sustained in the Sunday night tragedy “will go well beyond the physical and will take time to heal.”
“We all must continue to lean on each other to encourage those impacted to reach out and use the resources that are available to them,” Gutzeit added.
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a local dance troupe for grandmothers that has performed in local parades for nearly 40 years, said in a post on Facebook that some of their members were among those who died in the incident.
“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” the dance troupe said in the statement. “While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts.”
“Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies,” they continued. “Their eyes gleamed…..joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue….held us together.”
It was not immediately clear which victims named by authorities were a part of the dance group.
Authorities identified the victims Monday as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.
At least 48 were also injured in the incident, and experienced facial abrasions, broken bones, and “serious” head wounds, officials said.
“Our prayers go out to all the victims of this tragedy,” the city of Waukesha said in a statement posted on Facebook. “This senseless act resulted in five deaths and 48 injured (that number may rise).”