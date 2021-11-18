Live updates: Jury continues to deliberate in Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial

Judge bars MSNBC from courthouse after man claiming to be producer follows jurors

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial barred MSNBC from entering the courthouse Thursday after a man claiming to work for the network followed a bus carrying jurors.

“This is a very serious matter and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is,” Judge Bruce Schroeder said to the courtroom Thursday. “But absolutely it would go without much thinking that someone who is following the jury bus, that’s an extremely serious matter and it will be referred to the proper authorities.”

Police questioned the man after he ran a red light following the bus and ticketed him for the traffic violation.

The man identified himself to police as James Morrison, and said he had been instructed by a producer named Irene Byon to follow the jury bus.

MSNBC and NBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

