Live Updates: Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana as a ‘catastrophic’ Category 4 storm with 140-mph maximum winds and storm surge up to 16 feet

Morgan Keith,Yelena Dzhanova,Connor Perrett
White clouds of hurricane move over the us gulf coast
Satellite image shows Hurricane Ida over Louisiana and Mississippi on August 29, 2021. NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East
  • Hurricane Ida, which is now a Category 4 storm, made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.
  • Ida is the fourth hurricane and ninth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic season.
  • Louisiana hospitals are already near capacity with COVID-19 patients as Ida lashes the Gulf Coast.
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on August 29, the same day Hurricane Katrina struck the area 16 years ago.

It currently has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (225km/h), making it a Category 4 hurricane. The storm surge could reach as high as 16 feet (4.88m) from Port Fourchon to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

“There is no doubt that the coming days and weeks are going to be extremely difficult for our state and many, many people are going to be tested in ways that we can only imagine today,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a press conference Sunday afternoon. “But I can also tell you that as a state we’ve never been more prepared.”

Ida is projected to continue inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi on Monday, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Ida marks the ninth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic season and the fourth storm to develop into a hurricane. As Ida approaches the Gulf Coast, Louisiana hospitals are inundated with COVID-19 patients, with approximately 68% of state hospital beds and 84% of all ICU beds filled, according to The Daily Advertiser’s hospital capacity table.

Orleans Parish is without power due to Hurricane Ida

Alerts sent out by Entergy, a Louisiana-based power company, confirmed that all of Orleans Parish is currently without power.

“As a result of Hurricane Ida’s catastrophic intensity, all eight transmission lines that deliver power into the New Orleans area are currently out of service. When this occurred, it caused a load imbalance in the area and resulted in generation in the area coming offline,” an Entergy news release said.

The company also said in the release that power will not be restored tonight and backup generation has been provided to the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board. Additional power outages throughout Louisiana are mapped on Entergy’s website.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom deploys urban search and rescue personnel to Louisiana in wake of Hurricane Ida
Governor-elect Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at the St. Anthony Foundation in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Governor-elect Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at the St. Anthony Foundation in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images
On August 29, California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved the deployment of urban search and rescue (US&R) personnel to Louisiana, where they will assist in Hurricane Ida disaster response, according to a press release from Newsom’s office.

The personnel come from Oakland-based California/FEMA US&R Task Force-4 and several fire departments near Oakland, according to the press release

 

The National Weather Service issues multiple hurricane warnings for Louisiana parishes as Ida downgrades to Category 3
A group of people cross an intersection during Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Hurricane Ida made landfall earlier today and continues to cut across Louisiana. Hurricane Ida has been classified as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph (241km/h).
A group of people cross an intersection during Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Hurricane Ida made landfall earlier today and continues to cut across Louisiana. Hurricane Ida has been classified as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph (241km/h). Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Hurricane Ida has weakened to a Category 3 storm, WDSU reported.

Tornado warnings were issued until 7 p.m. CDT for Orleans, St. Bernard, and St. Tammany parishes in Louisiana by the National Weather Serivce. More tornadoes may continue to develop as Hurricane Ida moves through southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.

 

Residents of southernmost Louisiana parish urged to immediately seek higher ground

The Plaquemines Parish Government said in a Facebook post that it received reports from the parish’s Sheriff’s Office that a levee in White Ditch has been overtopped.

“EVACUATE!!!! SEEK HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY!!!! If you live in the Braithwaite area between the Parish Line and White Ditch on the Eastbank SEEK HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY!!!!” a government Facebook post said.

President Joe Biden warned “the devastation is likely to be immense”

“We’re gonna put the country’s full might behind rescue and recovery,” Biden told reporters Sunday after being briefed on the storm at FEMA in Washington, DC.

“I’ve been around for a lot of hurricanes, and I don’t think we’ve ever had as much preparation,” he added.

Hurricane Ida made a second landfall in Galliano, Louisiana, at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday
National hurricane center graphic map outlining ida's path from louisiana north
Hurricane Ida’s forecasted path as of 1 p.m. CT on Sunday. NHC
The storm’s winds decreased slightly to 145 mph as it moved over land, but that still means it’s a Category 4 hurricane.

It’s moving northwest at 12 mph (19km/h).

 

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expected similar conditions over the next 24 hours: “Many people are going to be tested in ways that we can only imagine today”
A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quaeter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans.
A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. AP Photo/Eric Gay
At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Louisana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, warned people riding out the storm to remain inside in the most interior part of their home.

“If you’re in Ida’s path and you’ve not already begun to feel severe weather, we can just about absolutely assure you that you will,” Edwards said.

“Quite frankly, we can’t tell you yet how soon it will be before first responders will be able to respond to calls for assistance, so please don’t go out,” he added. New Orleans EMS suspended services earlier Sunday.

Edwards said residents in the path of the hurricane should prepare to shelter-in-place for the next 72 hours.

More than 350,000 people in Louisiana are now without power, according to data from Entergy New Orleans
More than 350,000 people were without power in Louisiana on Sunday afternoon, just about an hour after the storm in the state, according to data from energy company Entergy Louisiana.

Power outages in the state have rapidly increased as the storm neared the coastline and eventually made landfall. The company said power outages could last as long as three weeks for some customers.

Emergency Medical Services in the city of New Orleans were suspended indefinitely due to “dangerous winds”
Graphic announcing suspension of EMS in New Orleans
New Orleans EMS suspended operations due to ‘dangerous winds.’ New Orleans EMS/Twitter
“We will address calls accordingly once it is safe for our first responders,” New Orleans EMS said in a tweet.
The National Hurricane Center forecasted a storm surge as high as 16 feet (4.88m) – almost two stories – in some areas
Peak Storm Surge Graphic Hurricane Ida showing surge up to 16 feet (4.88m)
The National Hurricane Center predicted a storm surge as high as 16 feet (4.88m) in some areas. The National Hurricane Center/NOAA
The highest storm surge is expected between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Port Fourchon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, at 11:55 am CT as a Category 4 hurricane with max sustained winds of 150 mph (241km/h), the National Hurricane Center declared

 

The storm knocked out power at ‘several’ sewage and water pumps, which won’t be repaired until after the storm ends

 

More than 93,000 people in New Orleans faced a power outage early Sunday afternoon as the storm inched closer to making landfall, according to Entergy New Orleans.   

Power was also knocked out at several sewage pump stations on the East and West Bank of the city, prompting a warning from the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans.

“This increases the potential for sewer backups in homes,” the SWB said. “We urge those residents who still have power to minimize wastewater leaving their homes by not running your dishwasher or washing clothes.” 

The stations are expected to remain out of order until after the storm passes, SWB said.

The National Weather Service urged residents in three Louisiana towns to seek shelter due to approaching “extremely dangerous hurricane winds”
Extreme Wind Warning
The urged people in three Louisiana towns to seek shelter indoors immediately. National Weather Service
The National Weather Service issued an extreme wind warning for Houma, Bayou Cane, and Estelle, Louisiana, until 1:30 p.m. CT.

“Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW!” the NWS said in a statement.

911 services in New Orleans were experiencing “technical difficulties” on Sunday as the storm approached Louisiana, officials said

 

Video showed water levels in Louisiana beginning to rise Sunday morning
A video taken from Grand Isle, Louisiana, located in the southeast region along the state on the Gulf of Mexico, shows water rising rapidly ahead of Ida’s approach.

 

Hurricane Ida strengthened into Category 4 storm Sunday morning
Wind speeds are expected to be most severe when the storm makes landfall in Louisiana.
Wind speeds are expected to be most severe when the storm makes landfall in Louisiana. National Hurricane Center
Ida has strengthened into a Category 4 just hours before it’s expected to touch down in Louisiana.

An update from the National Hurricane Center said Ida is projected to bring maximum sustained winds of up to 150 mph (241km/h). There’s also the threat of “extremely life-threatening inundation of 9 feet (2.74m) or greater above ground level is possible somewhere within the area from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the coast of Mississippi.”

The storm is moving toward Louisiana at a rate of 15 mph (24km/h).

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft found Ida has strengthened into a major hurricane
A Hurricane Hunter Gulfstream IV-SP (G-IV) aircraft, warms up its engines before takeoff from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2011.
A Hurricane Hunter Gulfstream IV-SP (G-IV) aircraft, warms up its engines before takeoff from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2011. The crew of the aircraft fly to the eye of hurricanes and gather data. AP Photo/John Raoux
At 1 a.m. CT, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) released a public advisory for Ida stating that an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft found the storm has strengthened into a “major hurricane.”

“Although landfall is not expected for about 18 hours, impacts will begin well before that time. Tropical-storm-force winds are likely to begin overnight, therefore, all preparations to protect life and property must be rushed to completion,” NHC’s forecast discussion said.

Although Ida has continued to move steadily northwest, its new track forecast is just a little to the east of the previous one, according to NHC’s forecast discussion.

 

National Weather Service says parts of Louisiana may be ‘uninhabitable for weeks or months’
People walk down Canal Street past a boarded up CVS Pharmacy in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 28, 2021 before the arrival of Hurricane Ida.
People walk down Canal Street past a boarded up CVS Pharmacy in New Orleans, Louisiana, on August 28, 2021 before the arrival of Hurricane Ida. Owners were boarding up their shops and evacuations were underway on August 28, 2021 as Hurricane Ida was on a path to hit New Orleans 16 years to the day the southern US city was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Around 11 p.m. CT on Sunday, the National Weather Service New Orleans issued a statement that certain parts of Louisiana may be uninhabitable for extended periods, potentially for weeks or months.

Powerful storm surges, wind, and flooding may result in structural damage to buildings, considerable floating debris, beach erosion, and flooded roads, according to the statement

“The time is to prepare and evacuate is coming to an end quickly. Do so now or shelter in place. Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return,” the statement said.

Over 1,400 incarcerated individuals jailed in southern Louisiana parishes have been relocated ahead of Ida landfall
A prison guard leading a prisoner along a corridor
Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman told New Orleans’ WDSU that the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections and the Louisiana Sheriff’s Task Force facilitated the transport of more than 1,400 inmates Saturday afternoon to state prison facilities before Ida makes landfall.

835 inmates from Orleans Parish and another 600 inmates from Plaquemines Parish were evacuated, WDSU reported. Gusman said 22 of the individuals in custody tested positive for COVID-19 and were separated and transported for treatment by medical contractor Wellpath Care, according to WDSU.

President Joe Biden discussed Hurricane Ida preparations with FEMA, National Hurricane Center
US President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual briefing by Federal Emergency Management Agency officials on preparations for Hurricane Ida, in the South Court auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 28, 2021.
US President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual briefing by Federal Emergency Management Agency officials on preparations for Hurricane Ida, in the South Court auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 28, 2021. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
National Hurricane Center Director Kenneth Graham briefed Biden on Saturday about Ida’s projected path. Graham said Ida “will likely be very strong and destructive, with dangerous, life-threatening storm surge and significant rainfall that would impact both coastal and inland areas,” according to a White House briefing.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joined a video conference with Biden from the National Response Coordination Center to discuss evacuation efforts and concerns about widespread power outages, the briefing said

Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration for Louisiana on Friday, authorizing federal assistance for all of the state’s 64 parishes.

 

Gov. John Bel Edwards warned Hurricane Ida will be the strongest storm to hit Louisiana since the 1850s
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference to update the public on FEMA's disaster recover and temporary housing programs on August 19, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference to update the public on FEMA’s disaster recover and temporary housing programs on August 19, 2016, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents to evacuate north of Baton Rouge and west of Lafayette as Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast, WAFB Channel 9 reported.

On August 26, Edwards declared a state of emergency and sent President Joe Biden a letter asking for direct federal assistance in response to Hurricane Ida. The Category 4 storm, which Edwards told WAFB will be the strongest storm to hit the state since the 1850s, is forecast to make landfall late Sunday with wind speeds up to 110 mph.