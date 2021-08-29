Live Updates: Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana as a ‘catastrophic’ Category 4 storm with 140-mph maximum winds and storm surge up to 16 feet

- Hurricane Ida, which is now a Category 4 storm, made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.
- Ida is the fourth hurricane and ninth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic season.
- Louisiana hospitals are already near capacity with COVID-19 patients as Ida lashes the Gulf Coast.
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on August 29, the same day Hurricane Katrina struck the area 16 years ago.
It currently has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (225km/h), making it a Category 4 hurricane. The storm surge could reach as high as 16 feet (4.88m) from Port Fourchon to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
“There is no doubt that the coming days and weeks are going to be extremely difficult for our state and many, many people are going to be tested in ways that we can only imagine today,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a press conference Sunday afternoon. “But I can also tell you that as a state we’ve never been more prepared.”
Ida is projected to continue inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi on Monday, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Ida marks the ninth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic season and the fourth storm to develop into a hurricane. As Ida approaches the Gulf Coast, Louisiana hospitals are inundated with COVID-19 patients, with approximately 68% of state hospital beds and 84% of all ICU beds filled, according to The Daily Advertiser’s hospital capacity table.
Alerts sent out by Entergy, a Louisiana-based power company, confirmed that all of Orleans Parish is currently without power.
“As a result of Hurricane Ida’s catastrophic intensity, all eight transmission lines that deliver power into the New Orleans area are currently out of service. When this occurred, it caused a load imbalance in the area and resulted in generation in the area coming offline,” an Entergy news release said.
The company also said in the release that power will not be restored tonight and backup generation has been provided to the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board. Additional power outages throughout Louisiana are mapped on Entergy’s website.
The personnel come from Oakland-based California/FEMA US&R Task Force-4 and several fire departments near Oakland, according to the press release.
Tornado warnings were issued until 7 p.m. CDT for Orleans, St. Bernard, and St. Tammany parishes in Louisiana by the National Weather Serivce. More tornadoes may continue to develop as Hurricane Ida moves through southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.
The Plaquemines Parish Government said in a Facebook post that it received reports from the parish’s Sheriff’s Office that a levee in White Ditch has been overtopped.
“EVACUATE!!!! SEEK HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY!!!! If you live in the Braithwaite area between the Parish Line and White Ditch on the Eastbank SEEK HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY!!!!” a government Facebook post said.
“We’re gonna put the country’s full might behind rescue and recovery,” Biden told reporters Sunday after being briefed on the storm at FEMA in Washington, DC.
“I’ve been around for a lot of hurricanes, and I don’t think we’ve ever had as much preparation,” he added.
It’s moving northwest at 12 mph (19km/h).
“If you’re in Ida’s path and you’ve not already begun to feel severe weather, we can just about absolutely assure you that you will,” Edwards said.
“Quite frankly, we can’t tell you yet how soon it will be before first responders will be able to respond to calls for assistance, so please don’t go out,” he added. New Orleans EMS suspended services earlier Sunday.
Edwards said residents in the path of the hurricane should prepare to shelter-in-place for the next 72 hours.
Power outages in the state have rapidly increased as the storm neared the coastline and eventually made landfall. The company said power outages could last as long as three weeks for some customers.
More than 93,000 people in New Orleans faced a power outage early Sunday afternoon as the storm inched closer to making landfall, according to Entergy New Orleans.
Power was also knocked out at several sewage pump stations on the East and West Bank of the city, prompting a warning from the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans.
“This increases the potential for sewer backups in homes,” the SWB said. “We urge those residents who still have power to minimize wastewater leaving their homes by not running your dishwasher or washing clothes.”
The stations are expected to remain out of order until after the storm passes, SWB said.
“Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW!” the NWS said in a statement.
An update from the National Hurricane Center said Ida is projected to bring maximum sustained winds of up to 150 mph (241km/h). There’s also the threat of “extremely life-threatening inundation of 9 feet (2.74m) or greater above ground level is possible somewhere within the area from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the coast of Mississippi.”
The storm is moving toward Louisiana at a rate of 15 mph (24km/h).
“Although landfall is not expected for about 18 hours, impacts will begin well before that time. Tropical-storm-force winds are likely to begin overnight, therefore, all preparations to protect life and property must be rushed to completion,” NHC’s forecast discussion said.
Although Ida has continued to move steadily northwest, its new track forecast is just a little to the east of the previous one, according to NHC’s forecast discussion.
Powerful storm surges, wind, and flooding may result in structural damage to buildings, considerable floating debris, beach erosion, and flooded roads, according to the statement.
“The time is to prepare and evacuate is coming to an end quickly. Do so now or shelter in place. Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return,” the statement said.
835 inmates from Orleans Parish and another 600 inmates from Plaquemines Parish were evacuated, WDSU reported. Gusman said 22 of the individuals in custody tested positive for COVID-19 and were separated and transported for treatment by medical contractor Wellpath Care, according to WDSU.
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joined a video conference with Biden from the National Response Coordination Center to discuss evacuation efforts and concerns about widespread power outages, the briefing said.
Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration for Louisiana on Friday, authorizing federal assistance for all of the state’s 64 parishes.
On August 26, Edwards declared a state of emergency and sent President Joe Biden a letter asking for direct federal assistance in response to Hurricane Ida. The Category 4 storm, which Edwards told WAFB will be the strongest storm to hit the state since the 1850s, is forecast to make landfall late Sunday with wind speeds up to 110 mph.