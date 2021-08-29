Live Updates: Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana as a ‘catastrophic’ Category 4 storm with 140-mph maximum winds and storm surge up to 16 feet

Satellite image shows Hurricane Ida over Louisiana and Mississippi on August 29, 2021. NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East

Hurricane Ida, which is now a Category 4 storm, made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.

Ida is the fourth hurricane and ninth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic season.

Louisiana hospitals are already near capacity with COVID-19 patients as Ida lashes the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on August 29, the same day Hurricane Katrina struck the area 16 years ago.

It currently has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (225km/h), making it a Category 4 hurricane. The storm surge could reach as high as 16 feet (4.88m) from Port Fourchon to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

“There is no doubt that the coming days and weeks are going to be extremely difficult for our state and many, many people are going to be tested in ways that we can only imagine today,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a press conference Sunday afternoon. “But I can also tell you that as a state we’ve never been more prepared.”

Ida is projected to continue inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi on Monday, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Ida marks the ninth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic season and the fourth storm to develop into a hurricane. As Ida approaches the Gulf Coast, Louisiana hospitals are inundated with COVID-19 patients, with approximately 68% of state hospital beds and 84% of all ICU beds filled, according to The Daily Advertiser’s hospital capacity table.