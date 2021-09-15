- The search is on for Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old New York woman reported missing on September 11.
- Petito began a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, July 2 and last contacted her family in late August.
- Laundrie returned home to Florida, retained a lawyer, and has been uncooperative with investigators.
The family said Laundrie was selfish for his decision to remain silent amid the ongoing search for Petitio.
“Brian, your silence is reprehensible! We beg you to do the right thing and help us bring Gabby home. Brian, whatever happened in Wyoming, happened. The only thing you can control is what you do now. Tell us where Gabby is. You tarnish your love for her with your silence.”
Authorities repeated Wednesday that Laundrie has refused requests to be interviewed by investigators.
“They’re trying to stay as close as they can to the Grand Teton National Park. That’s the closest place I think they can find, so that they can spend as much time as possible looking for Gabby,” Schmidt and Petito family lawyer Richard Stafford told Insider’s Natalie Musumeci.
“Brian asked me to marry him and I said yes! @bizarre_design_ you make life feel unreal, and everyday is such a dream with you ????,” Petito wrote on Instagram.
Laundrie said: “My biggest fear is that one day I’ll wake up and it will have all been a dream, because that is what every second has felt like since the moment we found each other. Till death do us part or until I wake up, I’m so happy the answer was yes, Love you hunny.”
But Schmidt said Tuesday the couple had called off their engagement ahead of their trip because they were too young to be married.
“I think they kind of put that on hold just because they felt it was a little fast. They were excited at first, but then they were like, let’s just wait, we’re very young. So they were really just boyfriend and girlfriend,” mother Nicole Schmidt told the Daily Mail.
“The account was removed in error for impersonation and has now been reinstated,” an Instagram spokesperson told Insider.
“Our officers did respond to an incident involving Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito on 12 August 2021,” said Edge. “However, neither Brian or Gabrielle were the reporting party.”
Petito meticulously documented her travels throughout the US, including the couple’s trips to national parks in Utah. Several of the posts included photos of her and Laundrie embracing and kissing.
Her last post to Instagram was on August 25. The photo appeared to be taken in front of a mural of monarch butterflies in Ogden, Utah.
“I just want people to keep looking and not stop until we find her,” Schmidt told Newsday. “We won’t stop until we find her.”