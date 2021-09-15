The Petito family released a scathing statement, saying ‘Brian left Gabby in the wilderness with grizzly bears and wolves while he sits in the comfort of his home’

“Brian claims he wants to sit in the background while we search for Gabby in the wilderness of the Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Brian left Gabby in the wilderness with grizzly bears and wolves while he sits in the comfort of his home,” a lawyer for the family said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The family said Laundrie was selfish for his decision to remain silent amid the ongoing search for Petitio.

“Brian, your silence is reprehensible! We beg you to do the right thing and help us bring Gabby home. Brian, whatever happened in Wyoming, happened. The only thing you can control is what you do now. Tell us where Gabby is. You tarnish your love for her with your silence.”