LIVE: Updates From Madison Square Garden For A Double-Header Of College Basketball

Final thoughts: it was pretty cool witnessing history and seeing Coach K up close for the first time in my life. Austin Rivers has a lot to learn at the college level. Anthony Davis is still a freak. And we should see Kentucky in the Final Four.

12:13 P.M.

This game is just about in the books. And so am I. I don’t know if that made sense, but it works for me.

11:57 P.M.

Things are getting heated at the Garden. A “skirmish” nearly broke out after Kansas’ Thomas Robinson walked over Kentucky’s Terrence Jones – Scottie Pippen over Patrick Ewing-style.

11:52 P.M.

Dick Vitale is dancing from his sideline perch to the sounds of “Sweet Caroline.” That just made my night. Or ruined it.

11:41 P.M.

Kentucky’s talent is bursting at the seams. As a Tar Heels fan I am freaking out. Fortunately, freshman usually find a way to blow it in the tournament. And that’s like five months away.

11:30 P.M.

I am definitely watching the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft next season in Anthony Davis. Unless, of course, there isn’t a draft. He just blocked his fourth shot. Emphatically.

11:22 P.M.

Observation that may only interest me: every Wildcat in uniform is sitting on the bench to start the half without any warm-up gear on. Straight jerseys. Never seen that before.

11:21 P.M.

Welcome to the Anthony Davis alley-oop show.

11:01 P.M.

For all the ridiculous athleticism and excitement in this game – it’s 28-28 at halftime. Or what an NBA team would score in the first quarter. Also, it’s 11 o’clock already?

10:53 P.M.

In his press conference, Coach K recognised that he was a very good coach but “not Brad Pitt.” In related news, I would like to think I fall somehwere between “not Coach K” and “not Brad Pitt” on the attractiveness scale.

10:50 P.M.

I want to win a Gildan shirt toss!

10:48 P.M.

There’s another super-frosh in the late game, Kentucky’s Anthony Davis. The guy is a freak. He’s got one of the longest bodies I’ve ever seen. And a really small head.

10:41 P.M.

I take it back. This game isn’t completely different than the first. The Car Fox is back. Dancing to Taio Cruz. I know what I’d do with some dynamite right now…

10:35 P.M.

I don’t know if it’s the extra couple hours of pre-game “drinking-what-bob-knight’s-drinking” but the atmosphere in the Garden is electric. For both sides. This is why I love college basketball (the atmosphere, not the drinking…not that there’s anything wrong with that).

10:28 P.M.

I’ve been back in my seat or about two minutes of this Kentucky-Kansas game. And drawing any comparisons to the previous game seems nearly impossible. The athleticism on the floor right now is ridiculous.

10:27 P.M.

Well…if you hadn’t already heard…Coach K is the winningest coach in Division I basketball history. And, judging from his post-game press conference, he’s a fairly funny guy.

9:29 P.M.

Umm…don’t look now but Michigan State is only down seven with one minute left. I’m not even sure how. Stranger things have happened…

9:21 P.M.

Duke’s up 11 with just two minutes left. We are mere minutes away from history. Coach K will assuredly be hugged by current teammates, former teammates in attendance like Grant Hill and Carlos Boozer, and the man he is surpassing in Division I victories, Bob Knight. Who, allegedly, was caught drinking during the telecast. But I am too far away from “The General” to confirm or deny these reports.

9:12 P.M.

There are two – two! – WWE events at the Garden over the next six weeks. I’d better stay on my best behaviour and cross my fingers for another credential.

9:01 P.M.

THEY DID IT. A Draymond Green bucket ends any hope of a quick end to the lockout. It only took Sparty 8:34 between field goals.

9:00 P.M.

“He” turned the ball over again. You all know who “he” is. And then “he” got a head rub and pep talk from Coach K. Let’s see if coach has as much magic in those hands as the NBA players do with their disclaimer of interest. I miss the NBA.

8:57 P.M.

This is the slowest game evZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ.

8:52 P.M.

What will happen first: a Michigan State field goal or an NBA season?

8:47 P.M.

Anything you can do brother, I can also do. Miles Plumlee with the technical this time. I hope Marshall makes it into the game just for the chance of the trifecta. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that would be the first time three brothers on the same team each recieved a technical. Or at least the first who’s letters all start with “M.”

8:42 P.M.

Make it another six straight points for Duke. That puts the run at 14-2. I think Wojo just slapped the floor. Or I just had a nightmare from a decade ago.

8:36 P.M.

8-2 run for the Dukies. Dawkins hit another three. That makes six. Ryan Clark added another. 47-40 Duke. Blue Devils chants abound. My head hurts.

8:30 P.M.

Andre Dawkins just took a catch-and-shoot, fadeaway three-pointer from the top of the key. Terrible shot. He swished it. When you’re hot, you’re hot.

8:20 P.M.

Here’s Austin Rivers. The guy I’ve been killing all night. Full disclosure: I’m a North Carolina Tar Heel fan.

8:16 P.M.

But they actually let me in the building, too. I even snuck my way down to the floor. Just in time to catch a quick glance at the gameday crew.

8:15 P.M.

So you’ll actually believe me that I’m hear, lets use halftime to bring you some photos from pregame.

8:10 P.M.

Halftime at the Garden: Duke 34, Michigan State 33. Duke has forced 10 first-half turnovers, but it’s Andre Dawkins’ 14 points that is single-handidly keeping his Blue Devils in the game. The Spartans have featured a balanced attack, both inside and outside, with five players scoring at least five points.

8:08 P.M.

Another Austin Rivers turnover…

8:05 P.M.

The Michigan State crowd chant is: “Go Green. Go White.” In case you were wondering.

7:55 P.M.

Fortunately, Duke has Andre Dawkins, who is playing out of his mind. He’s 5-8 from the floor and has half of his team’s 28 points. But Draymond Green answered right back and will have a chance to finish off a three-point play – the hard way – after the timeout. 30-28, Michigan State leads.

7:52 P.M.

Austin Rivers has a lightening-quick first step. He’s also out of control.A lucky bounce just saved another turnover. Naturally, he was just sent to the bench.

7:44 P.M.

Sloppy game early. 11 turnovers. 14 team fouls. And if you thought it couldn’t get any worse…a Car Fox mascot parading on the court at a timeout. Brutal start.

7:41 P.M.

Does it get any better than a string of: turnover-missed shot-missed shot-turnover-missed shot-turnover? Yes, I think it does.

7:32 P.M.

Actual basketball update No. 1: Duke’s half-court pressure bothered the Spartans early. But they’ve responded with a couple three-pointers and are dominating the glass like they did against North Carolina to take a 16-12 lead at the under-12 timeout.

7:25 P.M.

A Plumlee just got charged with a technical foul for Duke. I think they said “Mason.” But they could have said “Miles.” Or “Marshall.” That’s right, there’s are three of them.

7:09 P.M.

First up: Michigan State-Duke. Sparty put up a good fight and surprised many in their efforts against the No. 1 Tar Heels. Did I mention it was on a boat? Meanwhile Duke eeked past Belmont by a single point in their opener before destroying Presbyterian. Should be an entertaining matchup. Did I mention Coach K becomes the winningest coach in Division 1 history with a victory?

7:07 P.M.

Yep. I still regret what I just wrote.

7:03 P.M.

National Anthem was just performed by the winner of “America’s Got Talent”. I hate to be a hater, but let’s just say AGT isn’t “American Idol.” Or even the “X Factor.” Not that I watch either of those…

6:58 P.M.

Just got myself setup in press row at Madison Square Garden for a doubleheader of great college basketball. Duke-Michigan State. Kentucky-Kansas. As I settled in I heard a booming round of applause. I thought about waving to the crowd…until I realised it was meant for coach Mike Krzyzewski taking the floor. With a win, he will surpass Bobby Knight, his mentor, to become the all-time winningest coach in Division I history.

