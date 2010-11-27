Auburn Beats Alabama, 28-27

Photo: AP

Stuck at work, or otherwise TV-less today? We can keep you up-to-date on the biggest game of the day, The Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama.The trash talk has already started, but the game will begin soon, and we’ll give you updates as the battle rages on.



Check here for more updates:

1st QUARTER

11:40: Alabama takes the opening kickoff and marches down inside the 20. A pass interference penalty moves them inside the 10.

11:34: Mark Ingram punches it in for the first touchdown. 7-0 Alabama.

9:17: Auburn goes three and out on their first drive.

8:39: Julio Jones gets behind the defence and takes a Greg McElroy pass 68-yards for another touchdown. 14-0 Alabama.

8:23: Alabama gets its first sack of Cameron Newton.

7:45: And it’s second on the very next play. 3rd and 24.

7:14: Another 3 and out. Auburn punts again.

3:40: Nick Fairley sacks Greg McElroy, but gets flagged for excessive celebration. On the next play, a 4th-and-4 Alabama picks up a first down on a 9-yard pass to Marquis Maze.

1:58: McElroy throws a 12-yard touchdown pass to Darius Hanks. 21-0 Alabama.



1:58: McElroy is a perfect 10-10 in the first quarter. Auburn has no answer for the Tide offence.

2nd QUARTER

15:00: Through the first 15 minutes, Auburn has run 11 plays. 1 incomplete pass, 2 punts, and 8 rushes for -8 yards. Lining up for third punt.

12:22: Mark Ingram breaks a tackle and runs 40 yards down field, but fumbles out of the back of the end zone. Touchback. Only the second fumble of his career.

12:22: That turnover just saved Auburn’s season. For now…

11:43: Auburn gets its first first down.

10:23: Auburn wide receiver Terrell Zachary drops a wide open pass. 4th and 12 and they’ll punt again.

10:15: The punt goes 21 yards. Alabama in business again.

9:23: Julio Jones catches a 42-yard-pass to the Auburn 3.

8:06: McElroy throws his first two incomplete passes of the game. Alabama settles for a field goal. 24-0 Alabama.

5:52: Auburn picks up a big first down, but the catch is ruled incomplete after a review, making it 3rd and 9.

5:45: Auburn converts the 3rd and 9 to keep the drive going.

5:08: Cam Newton fakes a run and throws a 36-yard touchdown pass to Emory Blake. 24-7 Alabama.

2:41: Julio Jones break loose for 23 yards then Ingram takes a screen 18. Alabama rolling again.

2:30: McElroy has already set his career high for passing.

0:54: McElroy fumbles on 1st and Goal and no one from Alabama notices. Auburn saved again.

0:11: Auburn tries to mount a late drive, but Newton is sacked again. Timeout, then punt.

HALFTIME

Alabama leads 24-7, but could easily have 42. Two fumbles in the red zone and a dropped touchdown pass have left Auburn with an open window. They get the ball and two suspended players back to start the second half.

14:04: Cam Newton throws a 70 yard touchdown pass. We’ve got a game. 24-14 Alabama.

13:10: Alabama goes for it on 4th and 1…. and converts a QB sneak at the 50.

11:00: Alabama’s first punt of the game, gives Auburn the ball back, down by 10.

9:56: Auburn, which has six straight 300+ yard rushing games, just finally breaks into positive yardage.

9:12: Auburn forced to punt again.

5:47: After forcing Bama to punt, Auburn marches inside the redzone for the first time.

4:25: Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown. 3 point game. 24-21 Alabama.

2:40: Alabama punts, but Auburn’s Carr is hit hard on the return and fumbles it away. Alabama ball.

1:10: Bama settles for another field goal. 27-21 Alabama.

FOURTH QUARTER

13:49: Auburn calls timeout facing a 4th and 3.

13:43: Auburn goes for it and completes a nine-yard pass for the first down.

11:55: Cam Newton throws another touchdown pass. Game tied.

11:55: Extra point good. 28-27 Auburn.

8:11: Alabama gets a VERY generous spot on a 4th and 1 sneak. 1st down.

5:36: McElroy is sacked — and injured — on third and long.

5:18: Auburn takes over after a bad punt. Alabama needs a stop, but their QB may not return.

3:33: Auburn gets a less generous spot on a Cam Newton scramble. Going for it on 4th and inches.

2:35: Alabama calls its last timeout. 2nd and 12 for Auburn.

1:47: Timeout Auburn. 3rd and 9 coming up.

1:40: Alabama eats us a sweep right. 4th down.

1:01: Auburn lines up for a punt.

0:51: Alabama’s backup QB, AJ McCarron takes over on the 20 with no timeouts.

0:39: Auburn’s Bell drops a game-ending interception.

0:35: Alabama’s Norwood drops a pass. 4th and 10.

0:30: Incomplete. Auburn wins.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.