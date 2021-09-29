Search

Live updates: #FreeBritney supporters gather outside of the court house ahead of Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing

Taiyler Simone Mitchell,Kim Renfro
Fans of Britney Spears take over the street in front of the Los Angeles County Courthouse and hold a rally.
  • A hearing in Los Angeles is about to begin in the case of Britney Spears’ conservatorship.
  • Britney Spears’ father has been the conservator of her estate since 2008.
  • Her attorney is hoping to remove and temporarily replace Jamie Spears as her conservator during a Wednesday hearing.
Hours before the hearing #FreeBritney supporters began to gather outside of the courthouse.
Fans of Britney Spears speak to the media at the Los Angeles County Courthouse.
Britney Spears was forced into a conservatorship in 2008. Spears has asked the court to end the legal arrangement to regain control over her life and estate.
Signs made by fans of Britney Spears outside the Los Angeles County Courthouse.
Court hearings regarding Spears’ conservatorship resume on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. local time. The singer’s attorney Mathew Rosengart is attempting to remove and replace her father Jamie Spears as her estate’s conservator. 

At a court hearing in July, the judge overseeing Spears’ case granted her permission to handpick her own lawyer. Spears is now being represented by Mathew S. Rosengart, who has been advocating for the immediate removal of Jamie Spears from the legal arrangement.

In a surprising move earlier this month, Jamie filed a petition to end Britney’s conservatorship altogether. Rosengart said that this may be an attempt from Jamie to “avoid accountability and justice.”Rosengart also said that he and Britney welcomed the proposition to end the conservatorship, but that because the next hearing was scheduled to discuss Jamie’s removal that issue remained their priority.

