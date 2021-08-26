Search

Live updates: US service members and Afghans killed in blasts near Kabul airport

Rebecca Cohen,Jake Epstein
Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021
Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon

At least two blasts near the airport in Kabul on Thursday have caused multiple American and Afghan casualties.

Eleven Marines and one Navy medic lost their lives in the attacks, the Associated Press reported.

The two explosions, one at the Abbey Gate outside of the airport and the other at the Baron Hotel nearby, are believed to have been carried out by ISIS, according to US officials.

Recent bombing heard in Kabul said to be controlled explosion by US military, a Taliban spokesman said
Taliban spokesman
Suhail Shaheen of the Taliban’s political office during a press conference at Radisson Hotel, Moscow on July 9 2021. Sergei SavostyanovTASS via Getty Images
Reports of a recent blast heard in Kabul is said to have been a controlled explosion set off by the US military in an effort to destroy ammunition, a Taliban spokesperson said

There have been no further confirmations of other bombings in Kabul by the Pentagon at this time. 

Biden will speak Thursday evening following terror attacks in Afghanistan that killed multiple US service members
Joe biden
U.S. President Joe Biden pauses while giving remarks on the worsening crisis in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House August 16, 2021. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on Afghanistan on Thursday evening following multiple deadly explosions at the Kabul airport. 

The president is set to speak at 5:00 p.m. ET and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will brief reporters at 5:45 p.m. following Biden’s speech.

Biden’s address comes after Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., a top commander of US Central Command, warned that the ISIS-linked terror attacks are likely to continue amid the ongoing evacuation in Kabul.

Witnesses describe scenes of horror following attacks at Kabul airport
Kabul explosion afghanistan
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Associated Press/Wali Sabawoon
Witnesses described scenes of horror and chaos Thursday in the aftermath of multiple deadly bombings outside the Kabul airport. 

The attacks — believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State terror group affiliate, ISIS-K — rocked the entrance to an airport that has been the stage of desperation and heartbreak over the last two weeks. 

“There was a very strong and powerful suicide attack, in the middle of the people. Many were killed, including Americans,” a witness who only identified himself as Jamshed told Reuters

Afghan interpreter who witnessed Kabul explosions says a baby girl died in his arms as he tried to save her
A view of a hospital as unspecified number of casualties reported after two explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.
A view of a hospital as unspecified number of casualties reported after two explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
An Afghan interpreter who was at the scene of the first explosion outside the Kabul airport on Thursday said a baby girl died in his arms as he tried to save her.

“There was a lot of traffic. I had to get out and pick her up again,” he told CBS News. “I took her to the hospital, but she died on my hands. … I tried. I did my best to help her.”

The baby girl has not been publicly identified, but at least 60 Afghans are believed to be dead following explosions at Abbey Gate and a nearby hotel, according to reports. 

Top US general warns ISIS-K attacks likely to continue in Afghanistan and that they US will pursue those responsible
Gen. Kenneth McKenzie
Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., commander of US Central Command testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee in April 2021 Caroline Brehman/Getty Images
Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of US Central Command, on Thursday confirmed that terror attacks in Kabul killed at least 12 US service members.

He said at least 15 other service members were wounded and attributed the attacks to ISIS-K, the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan.

“The threat from ISIS is extremely real,” McKenzie said. “We believe it is their desire to continue those attacks, and we expect those attacks to continue.”

US will keep evacuating all Americans and allies despite Kabul bombings, top general says
Xx
Kabul airport Fatimah Hossaini
The US will continue to evacuate Americans and allies despite multiple deadly bombings outside the Kabul airport, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of the US Central Command, said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“The plan is designed to operate under stress and under attack,” he said. “And we will coordinate to make sure it’s safe for American citizens to come to the airfield. If it’s not, we’ll tell them to hold and work other ways to get them to the airport. We’ll continue to flow them out until the end of the month.”

McKenzie said the mission is to evacuate US citizens, third-country nationals, special immigrant Visa holders, US embassy staff, and Afghans at risk.

US troops were killed in an explosive attack at Kabul’s airport, Pentagon says
US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan
US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban’s military takeover of Afghanistan WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images
Multiple US service members were killed in the deadly attacks at the Kabul airport on Thursday. 

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said in a press conference on Thursday, that at least 12 US service members were killed, and 15 others were wounded.

Thursday’s deaths mark the first US military combat deaths in Afghanistan since February 2020.

A map of the Kabul airport shows the choke points that make people trying to flee Afghanistan so vulnerable to attacks
Map of where explosions occurred near the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan.
A map of the Kabul airport clearly shows the overcrowded areas that were vulnerable to attacks like the ones seen on Thursday. 

The Abbey Gate was flooded with desperate Afghans attempting to flee the country. 

The Baron Hotel was being used by Canada and the United Kingdom to collect Afghans approved for evacuation. Last week, American helicopters transported 169 Americans from the hotel to the airport. 

What is ISIS-K? The Islamic State’s Afghanistan affiliate is the Taliban’s enemy and threatens US evacuations
Members of ISIS-K in Afghanistan.
Members of ISIS-K stand in front of their weapons as they surrendered to the government in Jalalabad, Nangarhar, Afghanistan on November 17, 2019. Wali Sabawoon/Getty Images
ISIS-K, the Islamic State’s Afghanistan affiliate, is thought to be behind deadly bombings in Kabul on Thursday.

ISIS-K — the Islamic State in Khorasan Province or ISIS-Khorasan — are known to be sworn enemies of the Taliban. 

They remain a threat as evacuations in Kabul continue over the next five days. 

There were multiple explosions during a ‘complex attack’ outside Kabul airport amid evacuations, Pentagon says
People who want to flee the country continue to wait around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 25, 2021
People who want to flee the country continue to wait around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 25, 2021. Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
There were at least two explosions just outside the Kabul airport as Americans and Afghans waited to flee the country. 

The Pentagon confirmed that it was “a complex attack” that resulted in US and civilian casualties and is warning of more potential terrorist attacks. 

The first explosion took place at the Abbey Gate and the second was at the nearby Baron Hotel. 

The lucky ones: Photos show Afghans arriving in Virginia after evacuating Kabul
Afghan families arrive in Washington D.C.
More than 8,600 lucky Afghans arrived at Dulles International Airport in Virginia as of Wednesday, according to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

The evacuees were then taken to Dulles Expo Center in Fairfax County, a 100,000-square-foot convention center that was turned into a shelter.

But the shelter is only temporary. After they have been given medical assistance, they will wait to be taken to military installations across the US.

Germany, Canada, and Belgium have finished evacuating people from Afghanistan as the US scrambles to get people out of Kabul
Crowds at kabul airport
Men stand behind barbed wire fencing at the Kabul airport. SHAKIB RAHMANI/AFP via Getty
As the US faces a hard evacuation deadline of August 31, Germany, Canada, Poland, and Belgium have completed their evacuation missions from Kabul.

The Czech Republic finished their evacuation efforts last week, and France is set to complete theirs before the US

The US has 5 more days to get people out of Afghanistan, but Taliban and ISIS attacks are preventing people from reaching the airport
Kabul airport
People who want to flee the country continue to wait around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 24, 2021. HaroonÂ Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The Biden Administration has five days until the evacuation deadline of August 31, which the president chose not to extend on Tuesday. 

But mounting threats and two bomb attacks are making the situation in Kabul even direr than it already was. 

Multiple American and Afghan casualties have been reported as a result of Thursday’s blasts.

