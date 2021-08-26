Live updates: US service members and Afghans killed in blasts near Kabul airport

The two explosions, one at the Abbey Gate outside of the airport and the other at the Baron Hotel nearby, are believed to have been carried out by ISIS, according to US officials.
Recent bombing heard in Kabul said to be controlled explosion by US military, a Taliban spokesman said
Reports of a recent blast heard in Kabul is said to have been a controlled explosion set off by the US military in an effort to destroy ammunition, a Taliban spokesperson said.
There have been no further confirmations of other bombings in Kabul by the Pentagon at this time.
Biden will speak Thursday evening following terror attacks in Afghanistan that killed multiple US service members
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on Afghanistan on Thursday evening following multiple deadly explosions at the Kabul airport.
The president is set to speak at 5:00 p.m. ET and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will brief reporters at 5:45 p.m. following Biden’s speech.
Biden’s address comes after Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., a top commander of US Central Command, warned that the ISIS-linked terror attacks are likely to continue amid the ongoing evacuation in Kabul.
Witnesses describe scenes of horror following attacks at Kabul airport
Witnesses described scenes of horror and chaos Thursday in the aftermath of multiple deadly bombings outside the Kabul airport.
The attacks — believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State terror group affiliate, ISIS-K — rocked the entrance to an airport that has been the stage of desperation and heartbreak over the last two weeks.
“There was a very strong and powerful suicide attack, in the middle of the people. Many were killed, including Americans,” a witness who only identified himself as Jamshed told Reuters.
US will keep evacuating all Americans and allies despite Kabul bombings, top general says
The US will continue to evacuate Americans and allies despite multiple deadly bombings outside the Kabul airport, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of the US Central Command, said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
“The plan is designed to operate under stress and under attack,” he said. “And we will coordinate to make sure it’s safe for American citizens to come to the airfield. If it’s not, we’ll tell them to hold and work other ways to get them to the airport. We’ll continue to flow them out until the end of the month.”
McKenzie said the mission is to evacuate US citizens, third-country nationals, special immigrant Visa holders, US embassy staff, and Afghans at risk.