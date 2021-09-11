Live updates: President Joe Biden, Obama pay tribute at Ground Zero on the 20th anniversary of 9/11

- Saturday is the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the series of terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000.
- President Joe Biden is expected to make a series of stops for memorial services in commemoration.
- In a message of unity, Biden on Friday honored the thousands of people who died in the attacks.
—BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 11, 2021
—Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) September 11, 2021
“He lights up my world every day. I see you in everything that he does, and I know that you see us because I feel you,” she added, choking back tears. “Continue to watch over us and your family. 20 years feels like an eternity but yet it still feels like yesterday. Until we meet again, my love, rest in peace.”
—CBS News (@CBSNews) September 11, 2021
—CBS News (@CBSNews) September 11, 2021
He and first lady Jill Biden will then travel to Pennsylvania, where they are expected to attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will join the Bidens at the Pentagon later in the day for another wreath-laying ceremony.
—Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 11, 2021
—President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2021
And at 9:37 in the morning, a third airliner struck the Pentagon building.
Within a span of less than two hours, the World Trade Center had completely collapsed.
Nearly 3,000 people died that day.