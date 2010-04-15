Twitter CEO Ev Williams' Keynote From Chirp

Twitter CEO Ev Williams is taking the stage Twitter’s developer conference Chrip at 12:30 EST today.



Ev has a lot to talk about:Twitter’s new ads, Twitter’s new iPhone app, and Twitter’s new take on its developer ecosystem.

We’ll be covering the event live, here. So stay tuned.

Right now its Biz just rattling off tons of data. Take a look at the slides so far:

Twitter has 105 million registered users:

This is the new users being added daily:

Here’s the uniques coming to the site:

Here’s all the traffic from outside the site:

Biz says there’s a new feature coming with more metrics from something maybe called Bird Brain. Right now that’s where these stats came from. Some also comes from Google analytics.

12:32: Here comes Evan Williams.

Thank you for all your hard work. Thanks for your patience. You for putting your life into the company.

Fundamental philosophy that is not changing. We believe in openness and innovation and that’s not changing. Twitter is collaboration, that’s not changing. As we talk in the next few days its about that.

Remember this ugly logo?

Evan talks about making an API for Twitter and how important that was.

Evan is now talking about how Twitterific was the first desktop app and how that changed everything. We didn’t think of a desktop app. It blew our mind.

12:37: It’s been mesmerizing how many tools and apps have come out on the Twitter platform.

We get 3 billion requests a day.This is a staggering amount of traffic. Bigger than all but a couple of sites. According to comScore that’s equal to Yahoo. Not apples to apples…oranges to tangerines.

We deal with a level of chaos that’s difficult and you’ve seen the result of that. A year ago to the day, there was wacky stuff. Ashton Kuchar decides to race CNN, we think ‘weird, but that’s cool’ and we get a call from Oprah’s people. And Oprah’s people are like is “Biz available?” But, no he’s not…but I could make it.

I go on Oprah, get her to sign up..then back at the ranch, 4Chan is attacking us. People are staying up all night. So, that’s not a normal startup experience in my life.

Now we have 175 people, which truth be told is still a tiny company. This is 175 of the best people I’ve met.The company feels different because we’re out of chaos. This means a more organised, more capable company. Also means we can give more guidance than we’ve given before.When you are dealing with that chaos you have to make things up as you go.

Ryan will talk about platform plans, Dick will talk monetization, and I will give strategic priorities.

12:45: We believe that open exchange of information has a positive impact on the world. Something Biz and I started experiencing 10 years ago. Like Blogger started as a side project, btu something I wanted.

Our goal is maximise impact on society.

Some investors and board members “hell no, are you crazy!” about doing deals with Bing, Yahoo, and Google. No matter what money we make on licensing, but do we give away the farm. But we remembered our goal. Wouldn’t more value be created if these guys are working on the product, getting tweets in front of millions of people.

12:49: Now we’re trying to get companies large and small to participate. There’s so many things to be done, why do it alone. That’s what drives our thinking.

Our priorities as a company.

Infrastructure where we spent most of our time early on. We’ve caught up since then.

We’ve reduced errors, reduced delivery failure, shortened tweet delivery time, takes less than a minute if a user has millions of followers.

We kinda have a thing for bird names, in case you hadn’t notice. We’re running out of them.

12:54: On friction-free…Twitter is too hard to use. Amazing it’s grown considering.

If you type in, “i don’t get” it’s the number two thing people don’t get. The only product in that list. While that’s funny, we need to fix that. So it should be fast, obvious, easy.

12:56: We have a new team that’s getting people engaged. They launched the new home page. But it’s hard because Twitter is different things for different people.

So that’s one source of friction. Another source of friction is mobile. Today 37% of active users use Twitter on their phone, but that should be 100%, should be 500%. Twitter is built for mobile. Mobile is clearly where majority of usage will happen. We’re still excitied about SMS. There’s 4 billion phones that have SMS.

You can use Twitter’s SMS reach which is normally expensive.

Twitter is built for this. We’re seeing tons of use because of what you guys have built. So let’s talk about blackberry and iPhone.

1:01: I know it’s controversial. When we did the research, we found we were underserving the users. We had to have something on mobile, or we are failing users. We are failing ecosystem because we aren’t getting people engaged. We had to address this.

Now Evan is playing a video of a 24 year old Stanford grad trying to find a Twitter app on her iPhone…here’s the girl: “what am i looking for, makes it a little difficult…Twitterific?…is there a better way to find this?”

Evan’s back…so we want to solve that problem. We have to make it super super easy to get them on board. That’s our goal to get them on board. If you haven’t seen the Blackberry app, it’s great. RIM put it right on the phone. It’s driving usage. We’ve 7-8% of sign ups through the Blackberry app, like 100,000 in three days, 1.7% of tweets from new app.

1:07: Now it’s on to relevance. There’s 55 million tweets per day. How much does someone read per day? Maybe a hundred if you’re an average user, maybe a thousand if you’re like me. We want to increase the signal to noise ration. Part of it is in search. We serve 600 million queries a day.

We only do most recent, we want to add relevancy too.

We tested internally relevance. I searched Lady Gaga, and I got a direct link to telephone video. That’s pretty good results. OK..that’s fine, but videos aren’t hard to find. Interesting, I went to Google, not a single page had a link to her video. That’s where Twitter really shines. Top Tweets will evolve over time. We’re really excited about it.

1:12: We enabled cities and neighborhoods, so people can say I want to attach this tweet to city or neighbourhood. Today we’re launching places. (ed: Foursquare watch out!) What happens with our feature, you see it, you click on it and see what people are saying in the places. Encourage you to think about this and how you can enable new innovation.

1:14: Revenue is happening this year for Twitter. It’s based on three characteristics. Most business value, most user value will be built at scale. It will be organic, beneficial and ecosystem friendly. It’s not just about us, it’s about you if you choose to participate in it.

Thousands of ways to use Twitter in ways that haven’t been imagined yet. That’s the world we’re creating together. It is really early. And we can do so much.

Now some Q&As

1:19: Will there be Check-ins? Evan stalls….we’re not trying to duplicate Foursqare and Gowalla, we want them to work better together. What we care about is what is happening in that place. Not just where you are.

Can you make acquisitions without alienating the base? Evan, “I hope so..here’s the thing. Always a complimentary relationship, but tension. Not just acquisitions, but what we build. If we do it through acquisitions, hopefully it’s good news. Like Loren, he came in through Twitter. Hopefully it reaffirms value of what they’re creating.”

And that’s that.

