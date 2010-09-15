Twitter Just Unveiled A New Twitter.com

Photo: screenshot // SAI
Twitter tonight unveiled a new layout designed to draw users back to Twitter.com.The biggest new feature is a double-paned site.
Other new features include:
- A user stream on the left side of the screen with a breakout second window on the right side that includes secondary content.
- Secondary content can be anything from information on users to photos to video links that will display on the window at right, without taking users off the Twitter site
- Twitter.com also runs at a faster pace than before, with constantly streaming tweets
The updates will most likely lure more users to the actual Twitter site rather than having users go through third-party apps. That should, in the long run, help Twitter sell more brand advertising.
The new site is expected to unroll globally today.
Update: Here’s the video Twitter used to unveil the new site:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.