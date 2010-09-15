Twitter Just Unveiled A New Twitter.com

Photo: screenshot // SAI

Twitter tonight unveiled a new layout designed to draw users back to Twitter.com.The biggest new feature is a double-paned site.



Other new features include:

A user stream on the left side of the screen with a breakout second window on the right side that includes secondary content.

Secondary content can be anything from information on users to photos to video links that will display on the window at right, without taking users off the Twitter site

Twitter.com also runs at a faster pace than before, with constantly streaming tweets

The updates will most likely lure more users to the actual Twitter site rather than having users go through third-party apps. That should, in the long run, help Twitter sell more brand advertising.

The new site is expected to unroll globally today.

Update: Here’s the video Twitter used to unveil the new site:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.