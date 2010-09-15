Twitter Just Unveiled A New Twitter.com

Twitter tonight unveiled a new layout designed to draw users back to Twitter.com.The biggest new feature is a double-paned site.

Other new features include:

  • A user stream on the left side of the screen with a breakout second window on the right side that includes secondary content.
  • Secondary content can be anything from information on users to photos to video links that will display on the window at right, without taking users off the Twitter site
  • Twitter.com also runs at a faster pace than before, with constantly streaming tweets

The updates will most likely lure more users to the actual Twitter site rather than having users go through third-party apps. That should, in the long run, help Twitter sell more brand advertising.

The new site is expected to unroll globally today. 

Update: Here’s the video Twitter used to unveil the new site:

