A Twitter Employee Just Live-Tweeted The Birth Of Her Daughter

Claire Diaz-Ortiz is what you’d call a “company woman.”
After all, the Twitter employee took to the social network on Saturday morning to proclaim her water had broke, and she was going into “#labour.”
— Claire Diaz-Ortiz (@Claire) April 5, 2014
Then she live-tweeted the entire ordeal, right up until the birth of her daughter.
Diaz-Ortiz, who goes by @Claire on Twitter, lives in Buenos Aires with her husband, and began having contractions early Saturday morning, when she began to tweet.
A BuzzFeed reporter, who was also following the story, spoke to Claire’s father who confirmed that her tweets were not a hoax.
Claire was in great spirits, even though her car broke down on the way to the hospital, the ordeal playing out like a sitcom.
She reflected on the things she wished she had remembered to pack in her hospital bag:
And how she and her husband hadn’t picked out a name for the baby yet:
After a few more tweets, it was time for Claire to give birth:
— Claire Diaz-Ortiz (@Claire) April 5, 2014
(And, of course, Lucía Paz Díaz-Ortiz has her own Twitter handle — @Lucia.)
