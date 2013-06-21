Audiences Are Starting To Watch Live TV On Their Smartphones

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

American, Brits and Canadians Watch Live TV Across a Range of Devices (QuickPlay Media)

A new study finds that about a fifth of American and British audiences have watched live TV on a smartphone, while a smaller percentage have done so on their tablets. A similar number of users watch video on-demand using their mobile devices. Read >

Android Tablets Have Caught Up to the iPad in the U.S. (eMarketer)

According to a study from Frank N. Magid Associates, Android tablet ownership in the U.S. now matches the iPad. It found that 59% of U.S. tablet-owning households own an Android device, the same as the iPad. Magid Associates says the numbers exceed 100% because some homes own more than one type of tablet. We’d take these numbers with a grain of salt. The Kindle Fire accounts for the majority of Android devices, which means pure Android tablets still have a relatively small share of the U.S. market. Read >

Viacom Joins Twitter’s Second-Screen Program (VentureBeat)

The program, called Amplify, partners with media companies to enhance the second screen experience, extending their message and increasing engagement. Viacom is joining in time for this September’s Video Music Awards, which saw 98,307 tweets per minutes at its peak last year. Read >

Apple Testing Deep LinkedIn Integration in iOS 7 (9to5Mac)

Integration would allow for a single sign-on system and would allow users to easily post content to LinkedIn. If it makes the final cut, integration with LinkedIn would follow deep integrations with Facebook and Twitter. Read >

Video For Instagram Will Be Announced Today (AllThingsD)

It will be the only reveal at Facebook’s event today, contradicting earlier reports that a RSS feeder would also be introduced. The move appears to be a shot at Twitter’s popular Vine app. Read >

Huawei To Spend $30 Million On Branding In India (ZDNet)

It wants to build its brand and strengthen its retail presence in the potentially enormous mobile market, part of a broader trend of Chinese manufacturers moving aggressively into emerging markets.

Ubuntu Phone OS Has 8 Carriers Signed On To Boost Development (Ars Technica)

They are “Deutsche Telekom, Everything Everywhere, Korea Telecom, Telecom Italia, LG UPlus, Portugal Telecom, SK Telecom, and ‘the leading Spanish international carrier.'” In our report on mobile platforms, you can read why carriers are so eager to get a third major mobile platform in the mix. Read >

