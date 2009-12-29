Live TV Is Back On JetBlue Flights

One of the TSA’s silly, knee-jerk restrictions gets reversed after last week’s attempted bombing of a Northwest flight: Live TV service, like JetBlue’s live DirecTV, is back on all flights.

Previously, live TV was ordered off for flights that took off outside the U.S.

“We’re pleased to say that our LiveTV service has resumed on JetBlue flights. Happy Channel Surfing!” JetBlue tweeted this morning.

Let’s hope this is the beginning of TSA security policy that actually makes sense.

