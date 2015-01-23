LIVE! Tom Brady Speaks

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talking about address the deflated-footballs scandal in a press conference.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick denied any involvement in the scandal on Thursday, saying he had “no explanation” for how 11 of 12 game balls that his team used in their 45-7 AFC title game win got deflated.

Brady called the scandal “ridiculous” only Monday, but that was before it exploded into a national news story.

We’ll be here liveblogging his press conference with quotes and relevant sound bites. Join below.

