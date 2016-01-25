The secrets to living longer

Living a long and healthy life can be achieved by simply observing the people who do it best. “Blue zones”, the five hot spots for health and longevity across the globe, should be studied closely.

Dan Buettner, author of “The Blue Zones Solution” did just that and shares his tips from the longest living people have taught him.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional camera by Jenner Deal.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.