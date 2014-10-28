Apple CEO Tim Cook Warns That A Major Event Will Wake Everyone Up To How Their Privacy Is Being Invaded

Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage at WSJD Live for an interview with Gerard Baker of the Journal.

We took live notes, and you can read them below.

One of the most interesting things Cook said was that he thinks that some kind of “major event” will soon happen that will wake people up to how their privacy is being invaded by other tech companies.

(He was implicitly referring to Google.)

Cook also talked about how the US needs to reform its tax policy.

The most interesting thing he said about Apple products was he doesn’t know how long the battery will last on the Apple Watch because Apple doesn’t know how people will use it yet.

