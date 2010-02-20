Tiger Apologizes, Has No Immediate Comeback Plans

Below is our just-concluded liveblog of the Tiger Woods apology.
The key points:
- He’s sorry.
- Elin never hit him.
- He’s doubling down on Buddhism.
- HE HAS NO PLANS TO COME BACK IMMEDIATELY.
——–
10:55: The waiting begins…
10:59: And there’s the empty podium!
11:00: Where’s Tiger?
11:00: According to CNBC the announcement will not be about his golfing future.
11:01: Here he is! Just one minute late.
11:02: His face looks normal. Here’s not wearing a tie. “Many of you in this room are my friends.
11:02: “I want to say to each of you, I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible and selfish behaviour I engaged in”
11:03: We have a lot to discuss (me and Elin).
11:04: To those of you who worked for me, my behaviour has caused considerable worry to my business partners.
11:04: Discussing his foundation work that he started with his father.
11:05: I’m embarrassed.
11:06: Elin’s attack was a fabrication!
11:06: There has never been an episode of violence in our marriage.
11:06: I am the only person to blame. I stopped living by the core values I was taught to believe in. I convinced myself the normal rules didn’t apply.
11:07: I felt I’d worked hard my entire life and deserved to enjoy all the temptations around me… thanks to money and fame, I didn’t have to go far to find them.
11:07: I brought this shame on myself.
11:08: It’s now up to me to make amends.
11:08 “It’s not what you achieve in life that matters. It’s what you overcome.”
11:09: Yes, I was in therapy. I understand people have questions (about the marriage, etc.).
11:09: As far as I’m concerned, every one of these questions remain between Elin and me.
11:10: Performance-enhancing drugs rumour is “Completely and utterly false.”
11:11: Please leave my wife and kids alone.
11:11: I owe it to my family to become a better person. I have a lot of work to do.
11:12: He’s going Buddhist! (Brit Hume suggested he become a Christian)
11:13: Starting tomorrow I will leave for more therapy!
11:14: I will return to golf, I just don’t know when.
11:15: I ask you to one day find room in your heart to forgive me.
11:15: Tiger ends his press conference, cries and hugs his mother (picture coming shortly).
11:16: And now he’s getting a series of bro-hugs from guys in the audience.
Here’s an example:
