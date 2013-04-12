Tiger Woods Is Off To A Solid Start At The Masters

Tiger Woods just started his round at the Masters.



He’s at even par after two holes.

The leaders are at -4.

Historically, hole No. 1 has been tough for Tiger, so a par there was a small victory.

There’s inexplicably no way to watch Tiger play because TV coverage doesn’t start until 3 p.m. and he isn’t in one of the online featured groups.

But Sportscenter is doing live look-ins here and there so hopefully we’ll be able to bring you some GIFs and highlights.

We’ll be updating this post with photos and screenshots and score changes all day.

Also, Lindsey Vonn is in attendance:

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

