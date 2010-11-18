Highlights Of Tiger Woods' Interview On Mike & Mike

Photo: Mark Pain, UK Daily Mail

Tiger Woods called into the “Mike & Mike in the Morning” for one of his longest interviews since splitting with his wife Elin Nordegren.Tiger spoke for about 20 minutes, repeating many of the usual self-help platitudes that one might expect from someone undergoing therapy for sex addition.



He said more than once that he had gotten away from his “core values,” but that last year’s Thanksgiving car crash and subsequent scandal have turned his life around and made him happier than ever.

Check our live, on-the-fly notes from the interview below:

The interview is over but the highlights are below, as Mike & Mike continue to re-hash on air.

Key takeaways: “Core values, kids, perspective, everyone is entitled to their opinion.”

Tiger Woods is giving a half-hour interview with ESPN’s “Mike & Mike” show this morning.

Listen here, watch on ESPN2, or check here for live updates.

7:32: Tiger: Fans have been “incredible to me,” that’s why he wants to reconnect.

7:33: If last Thanksgiving had not happened, “I wouldn’t be as blessed as I am now”

7:33: Tiger says he had gotten “away from his core values” and became “unbalanced.”

7:35: “I caused it. I take full responsibility.”

7:36: “I will have to earn trust and respect from my kids.”

7:37: Mike Greenberg asks: “What have you learned about about your friends?”

Tiger: “They’re resilient and I’ve met some good people along the way.”

7:38: Tiger: “If you’re lucky to have three close people in your life, you’re blessed.”

7:39: Q: Are you happier now than you were before the accident? Tiger: “Infinitely”

7:40: People are more respectful to him than ever. Fans have been “great.” They want to see him doing well.

7:40: Rebuilding his public perception is just part of finding out “who I am.”

7:41: Repeats that he went against his “core values”

7:47: Golic makes a Twitter joke.

7:48: More learning. Tiger learned about “perspective.”

7:49: Says the Nike ad with his father’s voice was a “good one to run.”

7:49: All the bad stuff “went away” on the first tee of the Masters.

7:49: Other players and their wives were very nice to him, especially on the Ryder Cup team.

7:50: “Everyone is entitled to their opinion” even the Masters official who criticised him.

7:51: Q: Have your priorities changed? A: “No. 1 is my kids.”

7:52: Winning 19 Majors is still important. “But rounds in the 70s ain’t going to get it done.”

7:52: He’s still “putting the pieces together” on his game.

7:53: Q: Dr. Galea. What did he do? A: Platelet injections for his knee and torn Achilles tendon.

7:54: Everyone is still entitled to their opinion.

7:54: He’s never used steroids and cooperated with authorities

7:55: Q: What are you thankful for? A: My kids.

7:55: Interview over. Greenberg: “It’s amazing how fast a half-hour can go.” Yes, especially when it’s only 25 minutes with a 5-minute commercial break.

Tiger tweets: “The best part about phone interviews is getting to wear shorts.”

P.S. Mike & Mike have spend the rest of the morning plugging Tiger’s upcoming charity golf event.

