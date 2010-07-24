Here Are The 7 Banks That Failed The Stress Test

The headline: 7 of the 91 banks have failed the test.



5 Spanish banks have failed the tests.

Espiga

Diada

Unnim

Civica

Cajasur

1 German bank has failed the test.

Hypo Real Estate

1 Greek bank has failed the test.

ATE Bank

Here are the details as they emerged:

The German Bundesbank says the that only one bank has failed. No banks need to raise new capital. Hypo Real Estate has failed, which was leaked before.

The French National Bank says all banks have passed the tests, according to CNBC.

The Portuguese National bank say all of their banks have passed the test, according to CNBC.

The Swedish National Bank has said that all banks have passed the test, per CNBC.

The Bank of Ireland needs €2.6 billion in funds to recapitalize (unconfirmed).

Bank Allied Irish Bank and Bank of Ireland have passed the tests, though both need additional capital.

Spain’s Diada Savings Bank has failed, per FT Alphaville.

Spain’s Unnim has failed, per FT Alphaville.

Greece’s ATE Bank has failed the stress test.

Deutsche Bank has passed the stress test with flying colours, having Tier 1 capital ratios significantly above the 6% minimum in all scenarios. (via Deutsche Bank)

All 5 major Italian banks have passed the stress tests, according to Bloomberg.

Spain’s Civica has failed the stress tests, which makes sense considering they were pursuing more capital earlier today.

Spain’s Cajasur has failed, per Alphaville. But do recall it is being merged with other cajas in Spain, so is already dealing with its difficult situation.

Spain’s Espiga has failed the test, according to The Guardian.

Overall, banks have only shown a €3.5 billion capital short fall. That is very small. But makes sense, since what we are talking about is small bank failure, not any large bank.

The full results can be found here at the CEBS website >

Here’s everything you need to know about who’s exposed in Europe >

