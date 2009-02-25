The Senate Takes On The Live Nation-Ticketmaster Merger

The Senate’s antitrust subcommittee is conducting its first hearing on the proposed Live Nation Ticketmaster merger.



Here’s the description of the hearing from the subcommittee’s Web site:

The Senate Committee on the Judiciary has scheduled a hearing before the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights on “The Ticketmaster/Live Nation Merger: What Does it Mean for Consumers and the Future of the Concert Business?” for Tuesday, February 24, 2009 at 2:30 p.m. in Room 226 of the Senate Dirksen Office Building.

Chairman Kohl will preside.

By order of the Chairman

Witness List

Hearing before the

Senate Committee on the Judiciary

Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights

on

“The Ticketmaster/Live Nation Merger: What Does it Mean for Consumers and the Future of the Concert Business?”

Tuesday, February 24, 2009

Dirksen Senate Office Building Room 226

2:30 p.m.

Irving Azoff

Chief Executive Officer

Ticketmaster Entertainment, Inc.

West Hollywood, CA

Michael Rapino

President and Chief Executive Officer

Live Nation, Inc.

Beverly Hills, CA

Jerry Mickelson

Chairman and Executive Vice President

JAM Productions

Chicago, IL

David A. Balto

Senior Fellow

centre for American Progress

Washington, D.C.

Seth Hurwitz

Co-Owner

I.M.P. Productions and 9:30 Club

Washington, DC

