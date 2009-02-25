The Senate Takes On The Live Nation-Ticketmaster Merger

The Senate’s antitrust subcommittee is conducting its first hearing on the proposed Live Nation Ticketmaster merger.
Here’s the description of the hearing from the subcommittee’s Web site:
The Senate Committee on the Judiciary has scheduled a hearing before the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights on “The Ticketmaster/Live Nation Merger: What Does it Mean for Consumers and the Future of the Concert Business?” for Tuesday, February 24, 2009 at 2:30 p.m. in Room 226 of the Senate Dirksen Office Building.
Chairman Kohl will preside.
By order of the Chairman
Witness List
Hearing before the
Senate Committee on the Judiciary
Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights
on
“The Ticketmaster/Live Nation Merger: What Does it Mean for Consumers and the Future of the Concert Business?”
Tuesday, February 24, 2009
Dirksen Senate Office Building Room 226
2:30 p.m.
Irving Azoff
Chief Executive Officer
Ticketmaster Entertainment, Inc.
West Hollywood, CA
Michael Rapino
President and Chief Executive Officer
Live Nation, Inc.
Beverly Hills, CA
Jerry Mickelson
Chairman and Executive Vice President
JAM Productions
Chicago, IL
David A. Balto
Senior Fellow
centre for American Progress
Washington, D.C.
Seth Hurwitz
Co-Owner
I.M.P. Productions and 9:30 Club
Washington, DC
