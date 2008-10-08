Live: The Presidential Debate

The grand tradition of letting Presidential candidates compete for public favour by debating each other is scheduled to continue tonight at 9 p.m. The rule for these things is that both candidates always prove their point perfectly by establishing that the other candidate truly is unfit to rule.



When Barack Obama and John McCain will meet for second of three debates tonight they’ll be taking questions from the audience and the internet. It’s entirely fitting that the two men will face questions from the audience at Belmont University, which is likely to be composed of people who are as ignorant and prideful as the populace the candidates propose to rule.

We’ll be live blogging it right here for you, starting a few minutes before the debate. We’ll have a whole mob liveblogging with us, including the Huffington Post’s Rachel Sklar, FishBowlNY’s Glynnis MacNicol, Time Magazine’s Ana Marie Cox and Rex Sorgatz.





