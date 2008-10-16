Live: The Last Presidential Debate

The grand tradition of letting Presidential candidates compete for public favour by debating each other is scheduled will come to its quadrennial close tonight at 9 p.m. Both guys will explain why the other guy isn’t fit to be president, and odds are both will be right!



When Barack Obama and John McCain will meet for final episode of “America’s Got Politics” tonight they’ll be focussed on the economy. Frankly, we can’t wait to hear what they have to say.

We’ll be live blogging it right here for you, starting a few minutes before the debate. We’ll have a whole mob liveblogging with us. Joe, Henry and I will be on board, and well be joined by the Huffington Post’s Rachel Sklar, FishBowlNY’s Glynnis MacNicol, Time Magazine’s Ana Marie Cox. You’ll be able to comment as well. Other special guests are likely to show up.





